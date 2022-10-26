DUP will fight looming election to ‘renew mandate’ over replacing the Northern Ireland Protocol

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has revealed his party will fight any upcoming election to “renew our mandate” over replacing the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris reiterated his vow to call an Assembly election if a powersharing executive is not formed at Stormont.

The MP is holding crunch talks with leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties on Wednesday.

Ahead of her meeting with the Secretary of State, Michelle O’Neill said “the clock is obviously ticking”.

"I'm here to meet the Secretary of State and my number one priority is the restoration of the executive, that should also be the Secretary of State's priority,” Ms O’Neill said.

"The people here deserve no less than a fully functioning executive, one that is going to get them get through the cost-of-living crisis, one that's going to fix and invest in our health service - that's where we need to be.

"As this deadline looms it's just not acceptable for the DUP not to join the rest of us but they have an opportunity tomorrow and it's up to them to take that opportunity."

The UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call an election if an executive is not in place by Friday.

But Mr Donaldson said any election will not “change the fundamental need for cross-community consent”.

The DUP has refused to enter into the Stormont institutions following the Assembly election in May as a result of their opposition to the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Meanwhile, Ireland's premier Micheal Martin has said there cannot be direct rule from Westminster in the event of powersharing not being restored at Stormont before Friday's deadline.

Following his conversation with the Secretary of State, Sir Jeffrey said: “The Secretary of State has been very forthright in his comments around the prospect of an Assembly Election.

“It is entirely up to him whether that happens, but the DUP will go into any election seeking to renew our mandate that the protocol must be replaced with arrangements that can secure the support of unionists as well as nationalists.

“Whatever changes an election might bring, it won’t change the fundamental need for cross-community consent.

“No unionist elected to the Assembly in May supports the protocol and there is no-one who credibly believes that will change should there be an election in December.”

He added: “Progress can be secured through either negotiation or legislation, but the destination is what’s important. That destination is to meet the Government’s own NDNA commitment to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom Internal Market.

“The problem is clear and the solution has been outlined. The local political parties are not at the table to negotiate with the EU or the Cabinet table to deliver the legislation.

“That task lies with the Secretary of State and the Government in which he serves.”