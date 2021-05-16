DUP will ‘unite’ around Edwin Poots as MLA Christopher Stalford says Arlene Foster is still his ‘friend’

Edwin Poots (right) and DUP MLA Christopher Stalford after leaving the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) headquarters in Belfast following voting in the party's leadership election. PA

A DUP MLA has said the party will “unite around Edwin Poots and Paula Bradley” following the leadership battle between the agriculture minister and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, as he claimed Arlene Foster remains his “friend”.

Edwin Poots narrowly beat Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17 in the party’s first leadership contest in its 50-year history on Friday.

South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford also said the party functions “as a family” and said members are “good comrades” and “good friends”, following accusations of possible party tension amidst the close final ballot between Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme, Mr Stalford also said former leader Arlene Foster was still his “friend”, despite admitting that he had not spoken to her since a letter of no confidence signed by the majority of the DUP saw her tender her resignation as leader of the party last month.

Mrs Foster said she planned to remain in her post as Northern Ireland’s First Minister until the end of June and will officially stand down as the leader of the DUP on May 28.

Incoming leader Edwin Poots has said he plans to consult with the Democratic Unionist Party about whether Mrs Foster should stand down as first minister earlier than her intended departure date.

Mr Stalford was one of the first DUP MLAs to publicly declare his support for Edwin Poots’ leadership bid.

“Arlene is my friend and I have always been very, very supportive of Arlene,” said Christopher Stalford.

“I just felt it was a time for a change and that the party needed to change and that we needed to take a new direction. It was very difficult for me personally.

“I just felt we were heading in a direction I did not want us to go and it was time for a change at the top. I am really, glad that colleagues have rallied around Edwin’s positive vision for the party and the country.

“We are all good comrades we are all democratic unionists together and I hope that is the spirit which we can take the party forward...under Edwin’s new leadership.

“People have to make decisions based on what they think is the political situation at that time. I made my decision. I backed Edwin from the start because I think his vision is one of positivity.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist Party leadership contender Doug Beattie said the idea of getting rid of the Northern Ireland Protocol through “unionist unity” was “not being honest with the electorate”.

“This business of ‘let's have unionist unity and we will vote the protocol away’ is not being honest with the electorate. We want rid of the protocol,” he told the BBC.

“I want to work with everybody, not just Edwin, not just the DUP, not just unionists. It’s not just a case of me working with Edwin or just unionists. It is me working with absolutely everybody.”