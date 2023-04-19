DUP won’t be browbeaten on Windsor Framework: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Party leader was responding after remarks by Heaton-Harris at Agreement conference

Emma Little-Pengelly and Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

The DUP leader has said “the great and the good can lecture us all they want for a cheap round of applause but it won’t change the political reality“ after the Secretary of State said restoring Stormont was the surest way to secure Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris used his address at Queen’s University’s Agreement 25 conference to say that “real leaders know when to say yes” during a party leaders’ debate, for which Sir Jeffrey was not in attendance.

Instead MLA Emma Little-Pengelly joined the party leaders’ panel alongside Mary Lou McDonald, Naomi Long, Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood.

In his speech, Mr Heaton-Harris had praised “previous unionist leadership”, naming David Trimble, David Ervine and Dr Ian Paisley as examples of men who had the courage to say “yes”.

While Downing Street has denied the speech signalled a toughening up of the Government’s messaging towards the DUP, many have interpreted the remarks as a change in tone around the ongoing Stormont impasse.

Donaldson has ‘no regrets’ on walkout from Good Friday Agreement negotiations

The DUP is boycotting the institution in protest around post-Brexit arrangements that it claims diminishes Northern Ireland’s position in the UK.

In response to the NI Secretary’s comments, Sir Jeffrey tweeted: “The great and the good can lecture us all they want for a cheap round of applause but it won’t change the political reality.

“The political institutions only work when there is cross-community consensus. Berating unionists won’t solve the problem.

“The Government need to work with us to address concerns and get the outstanding issues resolved.”

In his speech, Mr Heaton-Harris had defended the Good Friday Agreement, saying it had settled Northern Ireland’s position in the UK.

“Devolved powers-haring institutions created a status quo that those of us who value Northern Ireland’s place in the Union can robustly and successfully promote and celebrate,” he said.

“So let no-one tell you that power-sharing is at any way at odds with unionism.

“Instead it is the surest way by which Northern Ireland’s place in the Union can be secured,” he said, in comments that prompted applause from the crowd.

Later, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson cautioned the Secretary of State to “remember the core principle of the Belfast and successor Agreements is cross-community support”.

“The NIO’s approach has been patronising towards unionist concerns and stands in contrast to their approach when Sinn Fein blocked devolved government for three years over the Irish language,” he said.

“The Government must realise that getting the foundations right, supported by unionists as well as nationalists, rather than personal attacks and blackmail will restore Stormont.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie told the conference he was certain the DUP would eventually return to Stormont.

“I’d put money on it,” he said. “I have no doubt whatsoever. It’s all about when.

“But if you try to batter people into going in a particular direction, they just go to the trenches and they dig in and they don’t do anything.”

But he said the current DUP stance was “trampling all over democracy”.

“The Good Friday Agreement was the balancing of the unbalancing. Not everyone got what they wanted,” he said.

“It was designed to be changed. It has been changed already. Sinn Fein are the largest party. If they are not allowed to take their place we are trampling all over democracy in Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein’s First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill said the message from the Queen’s University conference has been one of “encouragement”.

She said: “I don’t think it’s been deliberately antagonistic towards anybody. I think it’s been absolutely determined to be positive and to try to encourage the parties to come together.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make a closing address to the conference today ahead of a dinner event which former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are expected to attend.

Former US President Bill Clinton and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will also be attending the final day of the Queen’s conference.