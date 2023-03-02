DUP won’t be given time to deliberate over deal, say parties

UUP, SF, SDLP and Alliance claim agreement is a real opportunity to grow the NI economy

The PM’s claim that the DUP will be given time to deliberate over a deal struck by the Government and the EU may be limited as local parties put the pressure on for a return to Stormont.

Mr Sunak told a meeting of backbench Conservatives that Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party would need ‘time and space’ as they considered the Windsor Framework’s implications.

Other Stormont parties have not been so generous, with leaders calling for a return to government in Northern Ireland without delay.

UUP leader Doug Beattie has said it should take no longer than a fortnight to analyse the new deal. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to take weeks, and certainly it should not take months,” he told Sky News.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill said the economic potential arising from the deal was “enormous”.

“Now we find ourselves on the other end of this negotiation, there is enormous potential for us now, a potential that must be grasped,” she said.

“I rarely find myself agreeing with the British Prime Minister, but I do think that the opportunity we now have of access to both markets has to be grabbed on to with both hands. The economic potential for us here is enormous and this is a moment not to be missed.”

The DUP’s Gordon Lyons hit back, saying Sinn Fein was welcoming the “economic opportunities” presented by the new proposals “whilst ignoring their determination to rigorously implement the economic harm of the protocol”.

He said: “The only reason Sinn Fein or any other party in Northern Ireland is offering views on the Windsor Framework is because of the determination and action of the DUP.

“It is notable that all of those who have been quick to welcome the Framework without significant scrutiny are the same parties who told us that the protocol could never be re-opened and that the European Union would never agree to fresh negotiations. Michelle O’Neill and her fellow travellers should apologise for urging the EU to ‘rigorously implement’ the NI Protocol. Sinn Fein was so blinded by anti-DUP sentiment they couldn’t see a bad deal.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the deal should have been signed four years ago.

“I think this is a good deal for Northern Ireland, whether it is a good deal for the DUP or not is for them to decide but I can say with certainty and confidence is there not is going to get a better one,” she said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described the Windsor Framework as “a real opportunity to grow our economy that we cannot afford to waste”.

“This is a real chance to supercharge our economy and secure the jobs and investment that has often eluded us,” the Foyle MP said.

“To make the most of this we need all of our parties to work together with our business sector and the British and Irish Governments so that we can realise our full potential. We must also see stability in our politics that can only come with functioning institutions at Stormont and I hope to see progress on that in the near future.”

However, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said his party would not be drawn into a “kneejerk reaction” on the deal announced on Monday.

The East Antrim MP accused the government of spin, and suggested to Times Radio that they knew the agreement was “not a good deal”.

Mr Wilson said the DUP would take “as long as it takes to, first of all, look at the substance of the deal rather than the spin which the government has given”.

“The Stormont brake is not really a brake at all. It’s a delaying mechanism,” he added.

Earlier, Scottish and Welsh MPs had complained they were being denied the same “attractive” arrangement given to Northern Ireland as part of the latest Brexit deal.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry noted Mr Sunak had “boasted” the deal puts Northern Ireland in an “unbelievably special position” given its access to the UK and EU markets.

She added in the House of Commons: “So my question for the Prime Minister is this: If there can be a very, very special status for the province of Northern Ireland, why can’t there be a very, very special status for the nation of Scotland?”

Mr Sunak replied: “There is a very special status for the nation of Scotland and that’s inside our United Kingdom.”

At Wales questions, Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said of Mr Sunak’s advocacy for the benefits of Northern Ireland retaining access to the EU’s single market: “This is an excellent argument for Plaid Cymru’s policy to rejoin the single market.

“Why isn’t it good enough for Wales?”

Wales Office minister James Davies replied: “Wales voted to leave the EU quite decisively.”