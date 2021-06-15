DUP won’t join bonfire committee in Derry and Strabane Council over ‘anti-unionist’ decisions

“Anti-unionist” decisions taken by Derry and Strabane District Council led to the DUP refusing to join a bonfire committee, one of its councillors has said.

The attendance of the council’s community engagement officer at Bobby Storey's funeral was also blamed.

Sean McMonagle, employed by Derry and Strabane council to work on cross community issues including bonfires, was among those who formed a Guard of Honour at the funeral of the republican last June.

This along with an agreement not to mark the Northern Ireland Centenary in any significant way and easing of the requirement needed to get street signs in Irish also led to the party’s withdrawal from the committee.

DUP councillor Hilary McClintock said she and her party colleagues were reflecting the feelings of the communities they represent.

She explained: "There are issues within our community and the decision that my party colleagues and I made not to take part in the bonfire committee are reflective of the feelings of the people we were elected to represent.

"There are already processes in place within our communities that seem to be better at handling bonfire issues and bonfire builders do have issues with the council and those issues have been passed to us.

"The very public profile of the Community Engagement officer, Sean McMonagle at the Bobby Storey funeral has also raised issues.

"While Sean has done a fairly good job to date, he blotted his copy book within the unionist communities by turning up as a Guard of Honour at Bobby Storey's funeral.

"Decisions made in council about the centenary were seen as very anti-unionist and while there has been some progress, it's not a lot and that all plays into the narrative.

"There is a general discontent with the council from the communities. While we have decided not to join the bonfire committee, we are very much engaged within the local communities on bonfires."

Brian Dougherty, co-author of a report into Protestant attitudes and concerns commission by Derry and Strabane Council, said there were no real issues of concern about loyalist bonfires and that in Derry the most contentious bonfire every year was located at the heart of the nationalist community.

He said: "If you refer back to the research we released at the end of March, two thirds of the households we interviewed said they felt their cultural identity was under threat and a similar amount said they felt council supported pro-union culture.

“Bonfire groups in Nelson Drive, Clooney, The Fountain and Newbuildings have all worked with the community to make sure the bonfires are well managed and safe and that has been going on and working well without council support for years.

"It has to be said too that the most contentious bonfire in Derry is the one in Meenan Square in the Bogside and everyone knows the problems there are internal issues between dissident republicans and Sinn Fein.

"When people think about bonfires, they think about unionist bonfires but the most contentious bonfires in Derry at the moment are in nationalist areas."

Mr Dougherty also felt the attitude to the council from amongst the unionist community also contributed to the withdrawal from the committee.

He said: "There has been a number of motions that have gone through council in recent months, the decision on the Centenary, the motion to agree to make it easier to get streets signs changed to Irish and the situation where Sinn Fein want to set up a committee on the Constitution issue of a United Ireland.

"There's three anti-unionist motions that have gone through council and so I think this would have been a major factor in unionists refusing to take part in the committee.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said he was shocked by the decision of the unionist councillors and asked them to reconsider.

Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy also urged unionist parties to rethink the bonfire group boycott.

“Dialogue and cross-party working have been key to addressing the issues surrounding bonfires across the city,” she said.

“I am disappointed that DUP and UUP councillors have walked away from the process without giving any rationale.

“If they are serious about addressing the issues of the bonfires, they should reconsider this decision, get back around the table and work constructively with other parties.

“The Council must now hold a special meeting to find a way forward.”