DUP won’t run females just to tick a box, says candidate

There was criticism about the number of women who will be represented in elections

The DUP has defended the low number of female candidates it is running in next month’s Assembly elections.

With just a quarter of women making its list of candidates, the DUP has the lowest number of females in the running for election out of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties.

By contrast, 56% of Sinn Fein candidates are women, followed by the Alliance Party, where half of its runners are female. The SDLP is next, with 45% of candidates women, while a third of the UUP’s runners are female.

The DUP’s South Down candidate has rejected accusations of gender bias and said the party does not run females as a tick box exercise.

Diane Forsythe, who has replaced Jim Wells as the DUP’s candidate after 27 years at Stormont, said: “I am an accountant and mother of three young children.

“I am the only DUP candidate in this constituency.

“A lot of parties field female candidates in seats where they have little chance of winning or they field women as a second candidate but then divide the area in way which makes it very difficult for the female candidate to win. This shouldn’t be about tokenism. The DUP run female candidates in seats where we can win.”

Ms Forsythe also pointed out the fact that the DUP was the first major party to have a female leader and female First Minister.

“We want to see more females in politics but it should be on merit rather not than tokenism,” she added.

Meanwhile, UUP leader Doug Beattie said ensuring more women represent the party at Stormont remains a priority and that efforts will continue to increase the number of female UUP MLAs.

“When I took over as leader of the UUP in May last year, I made it one of my absolute priorities to encourage more female candidates to come forward,” he said.

“We have not yet reached where I want us to be — 33% of our Assembly candidates are female, but I desperately want this to increase at the next Assembly elections.

“They may have been selected, but the most important thing now is getting them elected alongside their male colleagues, so that we have a base to build on for the future.

“We are on a journey and I want to bring about further change as we head towards next year`s council elections and every election after that.”

Mr Beattie said he wants the make-up of his party to “reflect society”.

He continued: “Diversity and inclusion can only increase the strength of any organisation. We need more role models and I hope that the exceptional candidates we are standing at this election will be future leaders in our party and society.

“We are not yet there yet, but I am absolutely committed to taking us in the right direction.”

Connie Egan, who is running for the Alliance Party in North Down, welcomed the gender make-up of her party’s candidates which she said had happened without a quota being set. However, she said more needs to be done to tackle sexism faced by female candidates: “We each have a role to play in ensuring we continue to encourage more women to participate.”