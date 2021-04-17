DUP's Alderman Bill Keery apologises for 'ill-judged' Prince Philip comment during Duke of Edinburgh tribute meeting

A DUP politician has apologised to his colleagues and the public for an “ill-judged” comment during tributes for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Ards and North Down Alderman Bill Keery MBE sent an email to the Chief Executive and fellow councillors retracting a comment that was made on Thursday during a special public meeting of Ards and North Down Borough Council dedicated to tributes for the life of the Duke.

Mr Keery, who was Ards and North Down Lord Mayor from 2019 to 2020, made a reference to grooming in the context of the first meeting of Prince Philip, and the then Princess Elizabeth.

During Thursday's 45 minute special council meeting, he told the council he had “the honour and privilege” of receiving the gold Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1969, and shared his memories of the four occasions in which he met the Duke, the first being in the Queen’s Jubilee year of 1977.

He then said: “The Duke of Edinburgh joined the Royal Navy as a midshipman. He first met Her Majesty when she was a 13 years old. I don’t know how people would view that nowadays – that would be talked about as being groomed. But he eventually ended up marrying Princess Elizabeth in 1947.” He continued by giving further biographical details on the Duke and the Queen.

Alderman Keery, representative for Bangor East and Donaghadee, later sent an email via a third party to the current Lord Mayor and the Chief Executive of Ards North Down council, which was passed to all elected representatives in the council.

It states: “At the special council meeting paying tribute to HRH the Duke of Edinburgh I made a comment which was ill-judged and did not convey what I wished to highlight, which was the bond between HM the Queen and Prince Philip that has endured over so many decades.

“Whilst I offer an explanation for what I was attempting to convey, there is no excuse for the phrase that was used and I both retract it and offer an unreserved apology.

“I had the honour of meeting Prince Philip on several occasions and do not wish to dishonour his memory in any way, particularly during this time of national mourning.

“I wish again to stress my retraction of the comment and offer apologies to the chief executive, to other members of the council, and to those who were watching the meeting online.”