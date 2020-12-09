DUP's Buchanan hails police discovery of New IRA gun in Cookstown

The seizure of a suspected New IRA gun in Cookstown has "safeguarded lives", the DUP has said.

It was discovered as detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit searched an area of land at Baladoogh Lane yesterday.

Police said the action "is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA".

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said: "This hugely successful operation by the police has safeguarded lives and depleted the New IRA's ability to inflict further suffering.

"Whilst the vast majority of Mid Ulster want to be able to move ahead and live peaceably with their neighbour, it is regrettable that there are people still intent on causing death and heartbreak through the bullet and bomb. Mid Ulster rejects terrorism in all its forms.

"We fully support the police in removing these firearms and warped people behind them off our streets."