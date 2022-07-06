DUP’s Cameron backs improved health services for trans people

MLA tells Stormont reception she has no issue with doing more for community

Michelle O'Neill (second from right) taking part in a discussion on LGBT rights with (left to right) SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole, DUP MLA Pam Cameron, Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson and UUP leader Doug Beattie

A DUP MLA has said she sees no issue with increasing healthcare provision for the LGBTQ+ community.

South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron was speaking on a panel alongside other politicians as part of the PinkNews summer reception event.

Sinn Fein’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill, UUP leader Doug Beattie, Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson and SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole were also part of the panel.

Last year’s event, which was held online, attracted headlines after former DUP MLA Paula Bradley apologised for her party’s “absolutely atrocious” record on gay rights.

Last night’s reception in Stormont’s Great Hall was chaired by John O’Doherty, the director of the Rainbow Project.

He asked Ms Cameron what was likely to happen if the DUP took over the health ministry again.

She started by giving a commitment to join an all-party group focusing on health inequalities faced by trans and non-binary people.

“I don’t see it as an issue, should we be able to take the health portfolio,” Ms Cameron said.

“I think it’s really important that the entirety of our community are treated equally.”

She added that she had written to Health Minister Robin Swann about funding for an adult trans clinic, noting there had been an increase in demand for services.

With some people waiting up to four years to be seen, Ms Cameron described the current situation as “unacceptable”.

First minister-in-waiting Ms O’Neill called for greater workforce planning to attract specialist healthcare professionals in this area.

“Young trans individuals medicating themselves… that’s just a desperate situation,” she said, noting the high levels of suicide and self-harm reported in the trans community.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said Northern Ireland was starting from an “appallingly bad position” in terms of healthcare provision for trans people.

“Even talking about a trans healthcare system is almost insulting to people who are right now in need and are facing extreme anxiety,” he added.

Eoin Tennyson said that trans people were “disproportionately” affected by the waiting list crisis.

He added he was shocked that so many people were waiting several years for a first appointment with a consultant.

During the discussion, Doug Beattie highlighted the UUP’s tracks record on LGBTQ+ issues.

This included work to allow gay men to donate blood, as well as £250,000 in funding towards LGBTQ+ mental health services.

He added that he had also led a motion on banning gay conversion therapy.