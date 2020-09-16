DUP's Christopher Stalford taken to hospital after becoming ill at Stormont

Principal Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Christopher Stalford was taken to hospital on Tuesday after becoming ill at Stormont.

Mr Stalford, who is DUP MLA for South Belfast, fell ill after chairing a session of the Assembly on Tuesday morning.

The MLA had previously disclosed he was dealing with health issues in recent months.

The 37-year-old wrote on social media that he "nearly collapsed at the rear of the Speaker's chair" with a pain in his gallbladder and stomach.

"Folks, your prayers would be much appreciated," he wrote.

"I tried to do that thing that men sometimes try to do: pretend it's not happening and keep going."

However, Mr Stalford's DUP colleague Pam Cameron, South Antrim MLA, intervened and insisted he go to hospital.

Mrs Cameron then took Mr Stalford to hospital in her car.

"I'm glad she did, I've been admitted. Hopefully they will rid me of this problem once and for all," Mr Stalford wrote.

The DUP MLA was inundated with well wishers on social media who wished him the best for his recovery.

First elected to Stormont in 2016, Mr Stalford previously served on Belfast City Council and had a spell as deputy Lord Mayor in 2013/14.

He was Belfast's youngest ever High Sheriff at the age of 27 in 2010.

Mr Stalford was appointed Principal Deputy Speaker of the Assembly when Stormont reconvened in January.