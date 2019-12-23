DUP's Diane Dodds selected to replace Carla Lockhart in Upper Bann

Northern Ireland MEP Diane Dodds has been selected to replace Carla Lockhart as the MLA for Upper Bann.

It's after Mrs Lockhart was elected as an MP in the recent general election and resigned from the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Mrs Dodds was re-elected as an MEP in May having been in the post since 2009. Her post was set to come to an end after Brexit.

She said: "After the United Kingdom exits the European Union, I will no longer be an MEP and will be a dedicated full time representative for the people of Upper Bann.

"I look forward to taking up my duties representing the people of Upper Bann in the Northern Ireland Assembly. Carla has been a first class advocate for the constituency. I will be working with the DUP team in Upper Bann to build on her reputation for delivery.

"The immediate priority must be the restoration of the Executive and Assembly so that decisions can be made about our schools and hospitals."

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: "Diane will be a first class advocate for the people of Upper Bann and brings a wealth of experience to the post.

"I look forward to seeing Diane, and the other MLAs, carrying out their full roles as legislators for the people of Northern Ireland in due course."