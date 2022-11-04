DUP’s Donaldson calls for protocol progress and Sinn Fein’s O’Neill slams ‘dithering and indecision’ after Secretary of State confirms no Christmas election

Shaun Woodward says Chris Heaton-Harris has ‘lost his authority’ and Rishi Sunak ‘overruled’ him

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called for a "razor-sharp focus" on getting a solution by negotiation or legislation to unionist concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Secretary of State has confirmed there will be no December election following his meetings with party leaders earlier this week.

Chris Heaton-Harris said he would instead “lay out my next steps” in a statement to Parliament next week.

Sinn Fein’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill slammed the Secretary of State and British Government for “dithering and indecision” and said they are “paralysing our politics”.

The other Stormont parties largely welcomed the move to delay any election decision, but the Alliance Party demanded Mr Heaton-Harris now reforms the institutions.

It follows earlier claims Rishi Sunak “stepped in” and ordered Chris Heaton-Harris not to hold an election in Northern Ireland in December, according to a former Labour Secretary of State Shaun Woodward.

Mr Woodward – who served as Secretary of State between 2007 to 2010 – told the BBC Nolan Show he believed the Prime Minister has taken direct control of matters here from the Northern Ireland Office.

Mr Woodward said he believes the position changed after Mr Sunak met with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin and said Mr Heaton-Harris has “lost his authority”.

“That is really high risk stuff whatever happens now. Nobody knows what is behind this statement today,” he said.

"I think what this then ends up saying is there is no point looking to this Secretary of State to know what is happening. It is clear Rishi Sunak did step in at the end of last week. It is clear Rishi Sunak overruled his Secretary of State it is clear the Foreign and Commonwealth Office are more in charge of this now than the Northern Ireland Office.

"I suspect Rishi Sunak spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin and I suspect the Taoiseach said these elections will achieve nothing useful right now and that the Secretary of State has to be called off.”

Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney welcomed the decision in a social media post and said the move “creates space for progress on other matters”.

Reacting to the news, Sir Jeffrey said there should be a "razor-sharp focus" on getting a solution by negotiation or legislation to unionist concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"There is no solid basis for a fully functioning Stormont until NIP is replaced with arrangements that unionists can support. Progress in NI only made when unionists & nationalists are aboard," he tweeted.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill accused the Secretary of State of “dithering and indecision” and said the UK Government is “paralysing our politics”.

“The British government are fuelling the political instability caused by the DUP’s failure to recognise the result of the May election when the people voted for change,” she said.

“This is totally unacceptable at a time when workers, families and small businesses are struggling through the cost-of-living crisis and a cold winter and when our health service needs immediate investment.

“The British Secretary of State should outline now exactly what the British government intends to do to restore the political institutions here and how and when they propose to give people here the £400 cost of living energy payment they have waited months for.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris

Mr Heaton-Harris had been legally obliged to call an election following the passing of the deadline last week for an executive to be formed after the last poll in May.

The Stormont Assembly has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew First Minister Paul Givan in a bid to push the UK government to act on unionist concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Heaton-Harris has not yet named a date for any future election.

In his statement, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “At midnight on 28 October, I came under a duty to call an Assembly election. Since then, my engagement with the political parties has continued.

"I have had valuable conversations with people across Northern Ireland, including business and community representatives. I have listened to their sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time.

“I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season. Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps.

“My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government. My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”

In response, former Secretary of State Lord Peter Hain told BBC Radio Ulster: “I am not surprised at all nobody thought an election would resolve anything. It gives me no pleasure at all to say this but I don’t think the secretary of state or government know what they are doing.

"They seem to be lurching from one problem to another. This is not a way to govern and not a way to try and resolve the very difficult problems.

"Rule number one for any Secretary of State, if you set a deadline you have to meet it. The fundamental problem is there are no solutions yet to the problems the protocol has caused. The rest of everybody in Northern Ireland wants serious negotiations to fix the bumps. These are fixable.”

On Wednesday, Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, had insisted the date for an election would be confirmed soon.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said she was “glad” the Secretary of State had made the decision and called for “real reform of the institutions”.

"Our government cannot be allowed to continue in this cycle of dysfunction – allowing one party to bring us to a standstill,” she said.

“It’s time to end ransom politics. The Secretary of State has listened so far on the issue of elections, he now needs to listen to Alliance on the issue of reform.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie told BBC NI: “I think it takes political courage to change your mind when you get something wrong. He got something wrong.

"It will be popular now to stick the boot into the Secretary of State... but not having an election before Christmas is welcome. The spectre hasn’t gone away. The deadline has been changed it has now changed to 8 December unless they change legislation next week.”

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood meanwhile called for the DUP to return to Stormont and said attention now has to turn to dealing “with the cost of living emergency and the looming recession”.

A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions, in protest at Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol, has prevented an administration being formed in the wake of the election result.

While the UK Government is now under a legal responsibility to call a fresh election within 12 weeks, it could amend legislation at Westminster that would either extend or remove that time limit.

The Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed unilateral domestic legislation, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

The European Commission has said the latter approach would breach the terms of an international treaty and potentially prompt retaliatory action.