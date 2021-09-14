DUP’s Donaldson says party will not return to government after election if NI protocol issues remain

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson claims his party will not form a government until problems surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol has been resolved.

The DUP will not return to government if an election is called and the issues around the NI protocol remain unresolved, party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The Lagan Valley MP also said if Sinn Fein was to become the largest party after an election, entitling it to the first minister job, “it would present a real problem for unionism”.

“I don’t want to be in that place, I am prepared to go and put my case to the country,” he told Speaking to UTV’s View From Stormont.

“The DUP will fight that election on the basis that we want unionism to win.”

Mr Donaldson said that, when he was first elected leader, he made it “absolutely clear that unless we got movement on the protocol quickly, because of the harm it is doing every day to the economy and to political stability in Northern Ireland, then there would be consequences.”

While clarifying that he would not be walking out of the Assembly, he admitted that he would be withdrawing his ministers from the Executive if he did not receive the outcome he wanted in relation to the protocol.

He said that if the government doesn’t “take the steps that are necessary to remove the barriers to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland” then he concluded that the Executive “is not stable”.

“And I will withdraw my ministers and we will have an election and the people of Northern Ireland will get to have their say on this,” said Mr Donaldson.

“I don’t want to see instability here I want to get to a solution.

“I want a stable government, one that is capable of dealing with all of these issues, but the protocol is creating the instability and that is what needs to be addressed.”

He added that “if we end up in a situation where Sinn Fein are the largest party, that presents a real problem for unionism, I don’t want to be in that place, I am prepared to go and put my case to the country.

“The DUP will fight that election on the basis that we want unionism to win and I’m not contemplating any other outcome.”

The DUP leader said that he does not want to see a return to violence but is not prepared to “put my head in the sand and pretend like it’s business as normal, I want to see these issues resolved.”

Last week Sir Jeffrey threatened that the DUP may quit Stormont "within weeks" if its demands over the Northern Ireland Protocol are not met.

He said his party would also now boycott most north-south ministerial meetings and relations could not be "business as usual".

Most Stormont parties criticised the speech while the EU's Brexit negotiator called for calm.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald appealed to the DUP to end its “divisive” threat to collapse Stormont.

Speaking at the Sinn Fein think-in in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock, Ms McDonald urged Sir Jeffrey to rethink his opposition to the protocol and to re-enter the cross-border bodies.

“Now is not the time for reactionary, narrow politics. It is a time for calm and assured leadership. Participation in the north-south institutions can’t be cherry picked,” she said.

On Monday, answering questions at Stormont, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan said there was no consensus for the protocol in Northern Ireland and added it had caused economic and political damage.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

Unionists in Northern Ireland are vehemently opposed to its terms, which see additional checks on goods arriving in the region from the rest of the UK.