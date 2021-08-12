DUP’s Donaldson will lead from front unlike his predecessor, says Lord Hain

Former Secretary of State Lord Hain has said he believes Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has the potential to be a far better DUP leader than Arlene Foster and to move Northern Ireland forward.

Lord Hain said it would have strengthened power-sharing had Mrs Foster “led from the front” and not always did “her party’s bidding in a kind of lapdog fashion”.

He also accused successive Tory secretaries of state and prime ministers of not adopting a “hands-on approach” to Northern Ireland and not being seen as “honest brokers”.

Speaking in the latest Holywell Trust Forward Together podcast, Lord Hain told interviewer Paul Gosling that former DUP leader Ian Paisley had been “somewhat ignominiously ushered from office by his own party, quite prematurely in my view”.

His successor, Peter Robinson, had maintained a working relationship with Sinn Fein with “not quite the same chemistry, but they bumped along”.

Lord Hain said that relations between Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness then deteriorated considerably. Mrs Foster had not enjoyed the full confidence of “her MPs and MLAs and the party at large” in the same way as her predecessors.

“She didn’t seem to have the ability or self-confidence of leadership calibre to actually lead from the front, and not always do her party’s bidding in a kind of lapdog fashion,” he said.

Lord Hain believed that Sir Jeffrey would “lead from the front”. He was a “strong politician who has been around the course a number of times” and had been intimately involved in previous political negotiations.

The new DUP leader “has seen it all and done most of it”. He could have the ability to move Northern Ireland forward and build a relationship with Sinn Fein where it was viewed as a “governing party” and not “the devil incarnate”.

Lord Hain said that local politicians must focus on the future, rather than being trapped by the past.

He accused his Tory successors — bar Julian Smith — of not being involved enough with Northern Ireland.

“You have to be hands on. I think David Cameron and his successors made a basic error in thinking that the job was done when they took office in 2010.

“He did not — and neither did Theresa May and certainly not Boris Johnson — have the constant focus that Northern Ireland needs — building relations with all the key political leaders and others.

“Being there not on a fly-in, fly-out basis, or the odd Zoom call for half an hour here and there, but actually constantly engaged. The unravelling of Stormont, and some of the difficulties that have arisen since including over the Protocol, are as a result of that neglect.”

Lord Hain said that Tory prime ministers and secretaries of state generally hadn’t been seen as honest brokers because of their party’s alliance with unionists at Westminster.

By contrast, Julian Smith had been in the same mould as successful Labour secretaries of state. It was a “big shame” that he had been moved from Northern Ireland because “he didn’t fit the Boris Johnson-Dominic Cummings stereotype of a cabinet minister”.

Lord Hain said it was “no coincidence” that Mr Smith had got Stormont up and running