DUP’s Edwin Poots explains how masks on cows could reduce methane emissions

Belfast’s Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute are currently testing a hood which you can place over a cow’s nose to try and stop methane from being released into the atmosphere. Stock image

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has suggested putting masks on cows as a way to reduce the animal’s greenhouse gas output.

Cows and other farm animals produce about 14% of human-induced climate emissions.

A UN report released in May earlier this year said swift action to cut methane pollution would rapidly reduce the rate of global warming, while boosting health and food production.

Methane, which also comes from sources including fossil fuel extraction, is a short-lived but very potent climate pollutant that is second only to carbon dioxide in driving global warming.

It is generally produced when cows belch after eating.

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan Show on Friday morning Minister Poots revealed that Belfast’s Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute is currently testing a hood which you can place over a cow’s nose to try and stop methane from being released into the atmosphere.

He said: “It’s like a scrubber so when the cow emits methane then it catches the methane and then that doesn’t go into the atmosphere.”

When asked where the methane goes instead, he explained that it stays in the mask.

“You would fix the hood over the cow’s nose and replace the pads inside every so often,” the Agriculture Minister explained.

“We hope that this will do something to help reduce some of the methane produced by the cattle herd across Northern Ireland.”

Minister Poots explained that cows have a “complex system of stomachs” and after swallowing grass, it is then regurgitated, chewed, and then distributed into the other stomachs.

“It is in this regurgitation process that the cow would burp and release methane,” he said.

“What people don’t know is that soil is very rich in carbon, a lot of carbon is sequestered by grass, which takes it out of the atmosphere and it puts it down into the soil, so it is natural that if cow is eating a product which is carbon rich then that is what it releases again.”