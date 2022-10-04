DUP’s Edwin Poots: President Biden visit to Ireland will be a ‘funeral’ for Good Friday Agreement if protocol not resolved

A potential visit by President Joe Biden to Ireland at Easter to mark the 25-year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will be a “funeral” and not a “celebration” if the NI Protocol issue is not resolved.

That was the claim of DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots on Tuesday morning, as several figures from the unionist party launched a renewed attack on the post-Brexit trading agreement.

Another party MP, Ian Paisley, told BBC NI’s Nolan Show any alteration of the Government’s protocol Bill will mean “devolution never returns to Northern Ireland”.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, currently progressing through the House of Lords, allows the government to potentially override some aspects of the protocol and has been supported by the DUP.

During the Conservative Party conference, former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine suggested he thought the Bill is “going to get massacred” in the Lords.

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme, Mr Poots said any delay as a result of peers tweaking the legislation would be “an unacceptable and untenable position”.

"If it proceeds quickly [protocol Bill] that would be fantastic,” he said.

"However, it is going into the House of Lords stage and if the House of Lords decide to delay it, that could go on for another nine months and that is an unacceptable and untenable position for us.

"There wont be a Stormont government until this issue is resolved, that is the circumstances we find ourselves in.

"Therefore, whenever Ireland invites President Biden to come over for the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement in Easter next year, unless something radical happens and the EU decides to become a bit more realistic, he will be coming over to the funeral of the Good Friday Agreement, not to the celebration of its 25th anniversary.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Truss said there is no reason why an Assembly and Executive should not be re-established at Stormont now, amid a boycott of the institutions by the DUP as a result of the protocol.

Ms Truss has also said that she wants a settlement with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol which “works for everybody”.

Speaking to BBC NI, Mr Paisley said for every day people “cling” to the protocol, there “will be no Assembly”.

"The great prize in all of this is fix it, resolve these issues once and for all, get Northern Ireland out of this economic mess the protocol has put it into and we will see the assembly re-established.

"The Protocol Bill has gone through the House of Commons it is now in the House of Lords. I see one very senior member of the House of Lords said it will now be massacred.

"If that is the case the House of Lords will be responsible for making sure devolution never returns to Northern Ireland. The sooner they get that back to the House of Commons unmolested and unchanged... actions speak louder than words.”

He added: “If the House of Lords molest that bill and massacre it... all they are doing is preventing the Assembly ever coming back.”