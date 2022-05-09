DUP’s Gary Middleton: Other parties should ‘get on board’ with addressing protocol

It's up to other parties to "get on board" with trying to address issues the DUP has around the Northern Ireland Protocol, the party's Foyle MLA Gary Middleton has said.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday morning, Mr Middleton said the other Northern Ireland parties "know the position" his party has on the protocol, which "needs to be removed", he said.

"The government knows the position and all of the other parties know the position, but if they got on board with trying to fix the issue around east-west trade rather than going against us - rather than saying lets rigorously implement what we have, let us work together," Mr Middleton said.

Issues such as waiting lists can be dealt with - once the protocol has been addressed, he said. "We want to see a Northern Ireland Executive, we've made that clear."

It comes as Northern Ireland’s five party leaders are today set to meet Secretary of State Brandon Lewis as newly-elected MLAs gather at Stormont.

Speaking on the same programme, Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy said the DUP refusing to form an Executive over the protocol will have no impact on negotiations between the UK and EU.

"The protest against the protocol, pulling down the Executive, preventing it from doing its business, preventing all of the ministers agreeing collectively what we need to do to do assist people in terms of the cost of living crisis - [the DUP] shouldn't be punishing people across the north by refusing to allow the Executive to meet," he said.

"The Executive has no role in those negotiations [between the UK and EU] and won't have any role in those negotiations."

The Alliance Party's Andrew Muir said parties who stood for election have a responsibility to "go to work".

The issues with the protocol are between the UK and EU government, he said. "Collapsing the Assembly and not forming an Executive will not have one iota of impact upon those negotiations."