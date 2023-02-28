DUP’s Gregory Campbell calls on ‘rigorous implementer’ parties to ‘accept they were wrong’ about NI Protocol

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell has called on what he has dubbed the “rigorous implementer” parties to “accept they were wrong in refusing to recognise the flaws of the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

The East Londonderry MP said: “Whilst the Windsor Framework needs to be carefully considered and scrutinised, evidently progress has been made, particularly in the trading area; this progress would never have been achieved if we had all listened to the pro-protocol parties who dismissed our calls for change and instead called for its rigorous implementation.

“Those parties in Northern Ireland who travelled to Dublin to cheerlead for the Northern Ireland Protocol need to accept they were too focused on anti-unionist politics and failed to focus enough on what was best for Northern Ireland.

“Whilst they can delete statements from their websites and try to expunge the record, the facts remain, they mocked our calls for change, ignored the problems and instead called for a bad deal to be made, in effect, a worse one.

“Not a single unionist MLA or Party supported the old deal, progress can only be made in NI when the process commands the support of unionists as well as nationalists and others. That is what we are now focused on, hopefully others will now join us to deliver that.”

Rishi Sunak said he was “over the moon” with his new Protocol deal, while also calling for politicians to get back to powersharing while on a visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen finalised the long-awaited deal – controversially named the Windsor Framework – on Monday,

Sinn Fein has said there is no justification for the DUP’s continuing boycott of Stormont following the agreement and the party must now get back to work.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson says his party will study text of UK-EU agreement carefully, but won’t be rushed into any ‘hasty decision’.

"The DUP can take credit for the fact that we even got to this point," he told Sky News.

"We need to consider very carefully the text, the legal text associated with this agreement, the political declaration.

"We will take our time to examine them, to assess what they mean in practice for Northern Ireland and our place within the United Kingdom."

Meanwhile, his party’s North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley Jr, has a “gut instinct that this will not cut the mustard".

DUP should go back to Stormont if they are true unionists, says Farry

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has appealed to NI’s political leaders “to approach this moment in good faith and with a common determination to restore our Assembly and Executive”.

Naomi Long, leader of the cross-community Alliance Party, said she would be examining the details.

"We've been very clear from the beginning what our expectations would be, we would want to still maintain dual market access, that's important for businesses in Northern Ireland," she said.

"We also want to see a reduction in the amount of bureaucracy that the protocol creates, particularly for those who are importing goods from GB into Northern Ireland.

"We're also looking for stability because businesses are telling us very clearly that what they want are stable outcomes."