DUP’s Ian Paisley claims a sitting NI Executive could be ‘an ice age away’

DUP MP Ian Paisley has said the chances of Stormont returning by the autumn are unlikely and warned power-sharing could be an “ice age away” due to what he considers a lack of understanding by the Northern Ireland Office.

Mr Paisley said the seven tests put forward by his party for any UK/EU deal “still haven’t been met."

He said staying out of the Assembly was the DUP’s “only leverage”.

"To be clear, I want Stormont back up and running, I want those seven tests to be met… I care about this place, I want to see it working. But it doesn’t work if these laws are in place which affect our trade laws,” he told the BBC’s Nolan Show.

"We’ve got to fix it, and the only leverage we have is staying out of the Assembly.”

The seven tests include no effective border in the Irish Sea, and ensuring no new regulatory borders develop between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Asked if he believes Stormont will not sit for “years”, Mr Paisley he hopes this is not the case, but said he is not impressed by the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’s understanding of matters.

"It could be an ice age away...we’ve got a Northern Ireland Office who are in complete denial about these matters," he warned.

Read more Lord Alderdice: NI moving towards de facto joint authority if Stormont not restored

The DUP is boycotting Stormont following concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol arrangements.

The party is currently reviewing the Windsor Framework - legislation unveiled in February which the UK Government claims is a resolution to the matter.

Last week speculation suggested the Executive could be restored by the autumn – something Mr Paisley “rubbished.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill previously said the autumn timeframe for the restoration of Northern Ireland’s government was “not acceptable.”

"I don't accept the Autumn as a timeframe, I don't think that's good enough. The time for restoring an Executive was last May,” she said.

"The people have just endorsed positive leadership again. The people have just fully endorsed a fully-functioning Executive, so I don't think the Autumn timeframe is an acceptable timeframe”.

She also criticised the Secretary of State claiming he had “no urgency” over the matter, something Mr Heaton-Harris called “wrong” at a press conference last week.

Mr Paisley also said talk of a united Ireland was a “dream”

“I don’t believe there will be, it’s wishful thinking and a dream by nationalists and commentators. Seventy per cent of people didn’t vote for parties who represent a united Ireland,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted for comment.