DUP’s Ian Paisley on a solo run with rejection of Windsor Framework UK-EU agreement

DUP distances itself from MP’s comments contained in report by Jamie Bryson's ‘think tank’

The DUP has distanced itself from comments made by Ian Paisley in which he rejected the Windsor Framework deal.

On Wednesday a paper was published by the Centre for the Union ‘think tank’ recommending unionists do not support the Windsor Framework until certain amendments are made.

Mr Paisley penned a foreword to the paper, which concludes further concessions must be “bolted onto” the agreement, adding that it will be for unionists to determine what those concessions should be.

The DUP has stressed Mr Paisley was not speaking for the party in this regard.

The North Antrim MP is chair of the Centre for the Union, and the report was co-authored by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.

Mr Paisley’s comments came after former DUP leader Peter Robinson had warned those in the party not to speak out publicly on the EU-UK deal.

“Members should express their views privately within the confines of the party structures even if they dream that the world is waiting with bated breath to hear their personal evaluation,” he insisted.

“Anything less demonstrates a lack of respect to colleagues and a disregard of the party’s democratic processes.”

Since the Windsor Framework was unveiled by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted the party will take its own legal advice on the deal and come to a collective decision on whether to endorse it or not.

In the wake of the deal, Mr Donaldson said his party wanted to study the framework and underpinning legislation “in detail”.

He added: “Where necessary, we stand ready to engage with the Government in order to seek further clarification, reworking or change as required.

“Ultimately, the party will now assess all these proposed outcomes and arrangements against our seven tests, outlined in our 2022 Assembly election manifesto, to determine whether what has been published meet our tests and whether it respects and restores Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.”

The Belfast Telegraph asked the DUP if the party intended to discipline Mr Paisley over his comments, given Mr Donaldson said it will take time before making a collective judgment.

“Ian Paisley, as he indicated, was speaking as chair of Centre for the Union, rather than the DUP,” it said.

“The party is assessing the Windsor Framework against its seven tests and consulting following the publication of that framework.

“Upon completion of that process, it will be for the party collectively to set out its position and next steps.”

The Windsor Framework, among other measures, would see a green lane for goods coming into Northern Ireland from Britain, resulting in the scrapping of most of the checks and paperwork currently undertaken.

A separate red lane would be for goods at risk of moving on to the European Union, and these goods will be subject to the normal checks.

The framework would also introduce the Stormont Brake, allowing 30 MLAs from two or more parties to raise an objection to any new EU rule that would have “significant impact specific to everyday life that is liable to persist”.