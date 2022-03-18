DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson and Paul Givan to run in Lagan Valley constituency in upcoming Assembly election

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Paul Givan have been selected to represent Lagan Valley in the upcoming Assembly Election.

The DUP has announced the party will run only two candidates in Lagan Valley in the upcoming Assembly election in May.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and former first minister Paul Givan will run in the constituency.

The two men were selected a meeting of the local constituency association on Thursday.

Earlier this week DUP councillor Paul Rankin was co-opted to become the party’s new Assembly member for Lagan Valley.

He was selected to fill the vacancy created by the transfer of Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to South Belfast following the death of Christopher Stalford.

The constituency of Lagan Valley has been the subject of recent speculation as to whether Sir Jeffrey, who represents Lagan Valley in Westminster, would run for an Assembly seat.

When he was first elected DUP leader last year, he indicated his intention to return to the Assembly.

The other candidates standing in Lagan Valley are Sorcha Eastwood and David Honeyford for Alliance, Robbie Butler and Laura Turner for UUP, Pat Catney for SDLP, Lorna Smyth for TUV, Gary McCleave for Sinn Fein, Simon Lee for the Green Party and Gary Hynds for NI Conservatives.