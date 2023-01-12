DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson ‘totally opposed’ to NI border control posts and says deal isn’t ‘anywhere close’

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is “totally opposed” to the prospect of border control posts in Northern Ireland.

He told the BBC that a deal over the Protocol “is not close” as progress has been made on technical issues but “major political issues” remain.

RTE has reported that the UK will bring forward legislation this week which could see work on the construction of border control posts at Northern Ireland ports resume.

When it was put to Sir Jeffrey that the DUP has backed itself into a corner but there may be a way out, the DUP leader said he found it “remarkable” that a party defending NI’s place in the UK is described as “backing itself into a corner”.

He said court rulings have found the Protocol “separates Northern Ireland from Great Britain”.

The Lagan Valley MP told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster (GMU) programme he wants to see “rapid progress” in negotiations or in respect of the Protocol Bill “because we want a solution to this problem so we can get the political institutions fully functioning again.”

On the development around enhanced data sharing, Sir Jeffrey said he understands it relates to proposals in the Protocol Bill for a red lane whereby goods moving from Britain via Northern Ireland into the EU single market in the Republic.

The agreement reached between the UK and EU would facilitate those checks, he added.

“The idea is that goods moving within the UK internal internal market between Great Britain and Northern Ireland would be free-flowing.

“So obviously we want to see more detail on this but we obviously want to see more progress.”

On border control posts at NI ports, he continued: “Border posts of course would not be in respect of goods moving within the UK internal market, any checks that would be carried out would relate solely to goods that are flowing into the European Union and their single market.

“So we have been very clear, Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market must be respected and protected in UK law. I made that clear yesterday to the Foreign Secretary and I was reassured by his response when he said, ‘of course, any agreement that is reached (audio cut out)...a deal that works for everyone in Northern Ireland’, were the words he used, and that includes unionists.

“And we cannot support a border on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Ireland when those goods are staying in the UK internal market.”

Sir Jeffery made clear he is “totally opposed” to the construction of facilities that are about implementing the Protocol.

He accepted there would have to be a means of collecting information to differentiate between goods staying in the UK and those leaving.

Measures proposed by Lord Benyon, he said, relate to Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks on animal products and are not specific to the issue of all goods moving in the red lane.

That would have to be looked at, he said, as if it is about implementing arrangements in the current Protocol it would be “unacceptable”.

“In the end the only thing that works in Northern Ireland, that creates the kind of political stability we need for the properly functioning political institutions, is cross-community consensus where unionists and nationalists can give their support."

Sir Jeffrey concluded: “I can say you at that moment, whilst progress has been made on some technical issues there are major political issues in those negotiations that have not yet been addressed.

"So I don’t think we’re anywhere close to a deal and that was clear yesterday from James Cleverly’s reports to political parties.”