DUP’s Jim Shannon submits Commons motion calling for Dolly Parton celebration

As DUP MPs prepare to voice their concerns in the Commons over the 'Stormont Brake', one representative has found time to request the House celebrate the work of country music legend Dolly Parton.

Jim Shannon, MP for Strangford, has submitted an early day motion regarding the 50th anniversary of the release of Parton's hit song 'I Will Always Love You'.

The tune, written and recorded in 1973 and released the following year, was a commercial success for the singer, hitting the top of the charts.

It was written by Parton for her one-time partner and mentor Porter Wagoner.

Mr Shannon's early day motion reads: "That this House celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Dolly Parton's hit song I Will Always Love You; notes the sentiment behind this song and what it means to so many, including the wife of the hon. Member for Strangford;

"Highlights the contribution this song and her music in general to the industry, especially in the late 1960s, early 1970s and over the last 50 years;

"Further notes the large scale event held at the weekend in Dolly Parton's multi-million dollar theme park at Pigeon Forge in East Tennessee as part of the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the song, that was written as a farewell to her business partner and mentor Peter Wagoner;

"And wishes Dolly continued success as she entertains and encourages so many through her music and inspirational character."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the motion had garnered 17 signatures.

Early day motions are motions submitted for debate in the House of Commons for which no day has been fixed. Very few are actually debated, but they are used to put on record the views of individual MPs or to draw attention to specific events or campaigns.

Dolly Parton has played in Northern Ireland on several occasions, including in Belfast in 2002 and in 2011.

The country music star was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year after initially resisting the honour, stating she felt she had not “earned the right” and would “respectfully bow out” of the process.

She later reversed her decision and said she would now accept the accolade “gracefully” and would try to “live up to the honour”.

“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she wrote on Twitter.