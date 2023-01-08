DUP’s Mark Robinson ‘honoured’ to step up to father’s role as Clogher Valley councillor

A Mid Ulster District councillor who is stepping down after more than a decade will be replaced by his son, the DUP has announced.

Clogher Valley councillor Wills Robinson made the decision to leave his role as councillor on December 23 and the DUP has confirmed his son, Mark Robinson, will be co-opted onto the local authority as his replacement.

Speaking following confirmation of the party’s choice, the new Councillor Robinson said he was honoured to have been selected and said his aim is to ensure the best services are delivered to Clogher Valley “at the lowest cost to ratepayers”.

“When my father Wills was first elected to council in 2011, his first campaigning issue was broadband for rural communities and now, road by road, communities throughout the area are getting online for the first time with ultrafast speeds,” he said.

“I want to build on that record of delivery. I want Clogher Valley to have affordable childcare. Many working parents now find work unaffordable as childcare costs are crippling. This needs an intervention from Westminster and as a council we must make our voice heard.

“Another priority of mine is rural transport infrastructure. Our roads need maintained but we also need better public transport for our villages.

“For those who work in Belfast, Londonderry, Omagh, Dungannon or Enniskillen, public transport is more difficult than just using the car. This needs to change.”

He continued: “Cars are essential but for our villages to be better places for our families, Translink need to step up and provide services fit for 2023.

“Clogher Valley is a wonderful place with so many fantastic assets on our doorstep.

“I want to build on that and work with others on Council to ensure we keep making Clogher Valley even better.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP congratulated Mr Robinson on his appointment, noting his tremendous record of campaigning on local issues.

“Mark is rooted in the Clogher Valley and has a tremendous record of campaigning, particularly for better disability provision as well as his record of service in organisations throughout the Clogher Valley,” he said.

“Sinn Fein has dominated Mid Ulster District Council and sought to side-line unionists by demonising any vestige of Britishness. In the face of such anti-Britishness, I want to see unionists working together.

“Whilst a strong community worker, Mark will be strong pro-union advocate on Council and will challenge those who would seek to demonise our Britishness.”