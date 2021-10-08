DUP’s newest MLA Deborah Erskine thanks predecessor Arlene Foster for her support

Former First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster visits The Buddy Bear Trust accompanied by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and new DUP MLA Deborah Erskine. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Former First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster visits The Buddy Bear Trust accompanied by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and new DUP MLA Deborah Erskine. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Stormont’s newest MLA has said she will be “following in the footsteps of someone who has been an exemplar public representative” as she replaces Arlene Foster.

Fermanagh councillor and former DUP press officer Deborah Erskine was yesterday officially returned to serve as an MLA for Fermanagh-South Tyrone, filling the vacancy arising from the resignation of Mrs Foster.

Mrs Foster, who had served as an MLA since 2003, said she did not intend to remain in Stormont in May when she announced her decision to step down as DUP leader following an internal party revolt.

Mrs Erskine (28), who also previously worked as a journalist and DUP press officer, was elected in Erne North in 2019, with Mrs Foster acting as her election agent.

She said: “I am following in the footsteps of someone who has been an exemplar public representative. Her dedication to Fermanagh and South Tyrone has been unstinting.

“I thank Arlene for her unwavering encouragement to me and I know that will continue. I will build upon the good work she has carried out over so many years.

“My priorities will be getting people better access to hospital and GP treatment, speaking out about the challenges in schools and I will be a tireless campaigner for better roads and broadband infrastructure in the constituency.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Mrs Foster joined Mrs Armstrong on her first day as an MLA on a visit to the Buddy Bear Trust in Dungannon.

Sir Jeffrey said: “As a local councillor Deborah has already made a huge contribution to the community and she will bring a wealth of enthusiasm and experience to the party at Stormont during a crucial time for Northern Ireland.”