DUP's Paisley defends Donald Trump in wake of US Capitol riots

DUP MP Ian Paisley doesn't believe that President Trump’s speech before the siege on the US Capitol “provoked the rioters to break the law”.

In the build up to the Presidential election in November, Mr Paisley described himself and Mr Trump as “good friends”, while he posed in a photograph with fellow DUP MPs holding a flag supporting his re-election.

Since losing the election to Joe Biden, Trump has accused opponents of trying to steal the result, while divisions in American society continued to deepen.

Those divisions finally reached breaking point on Wednesday as armed Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building. A woman was shot dead by police and three others died of “medical emergencies”, police confirmed.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

*** BESTPIX *** WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A Washington DC police officer walks through the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence walks off the House floor as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Demonstrators try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Before the riot took place, thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC ahead of the Joint Session of Congress to confirm President-elect Biden’s victory.

Mr Trump repeated his claims that the election was “stolen” and encouraged the crowd to march the two miles from the White House to the Capitol.

Support: DUP MPs Ian Paisley (left), Sammy Wilson (second left) and Paul Girvan (right) fly the flag for Donald Trump

North Antrim MP Mr Paisley said it was “abhorrent” to see any sort of violence interfere with the political process and recognised that both President Trump and President-elect Biden told those involved to go home.

Describing the scenes as “startling”, he added that it was “absolutely tragic” that people died.

Mr Paisley argued, however, that no one can say that Mr Trump provoked protesters to break the law. “He said that we’ll go down and we’ll protest peacefully,” stated Mr Paisley.

“I’m looking at his comments that were put up in what seemed to be a live commentary, that they would go down and applaud those members of Congress and the House that they agree with.

“He went on to say there’s some they don’t agree with but he didn’t say to do anything.

“Someone’s always going to look for someone to blame here but I think at the end of the day anyone who follows American politics knows it is a very, very deeply divided society.”

Mr Paisley stated that Northern Ireland has also witnessed political protests spilling into politics and recalled the brawl in Stormont surrounding the re-election of David Trimble as First Minister in 2001.

“There has been hand-to-hand fighting in various council chambers in Northern Ireland so we know something of it but nothing as dramatic I suppose as Capitol Hill — the bastion of the Free World — having this sort of a siege onto it,” he said.