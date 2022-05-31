DUP’s Paul Givan: Stormont recall ‘did harm’ to powersharing arrangements in Northern Ireland

Monday’s recall of the Stormont Assembly “did harm” to the powersharing arrangements in Northern Ireland, according to the DUP’s Paul Givan.

MLAs returned to the chamber following a recall petition brought by Sinn Fein to elect a speaker, deputy speakers and to appoint a first minister and deputy first minister.

However, the DUP blocked attempts to elect a new speaker for the second time.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader Robbie Butler suggested the Stormont parties should meet to find agreement on a programme for government, despite the lack of any institutions.

Mr Givan told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme the idea would be “helpful” and described “abuse” and “disrespect” directed to his party during Monday’s Assembly sitting.

“At the moment people are shouting at each other and yesterday’s episode in the Assembly chamber did harm to the powersharing arrangements within Northern Ireland. For them to work you need constructive relationships.

“Instead, there was a recall of the assembly by Sinn Fein the SDLP and Alliance Party and what we had was abuse, we had disrespect. We certainly didn’t have equality of treatment. That caused harm and damage.

“I share the frustration because for two years my party articulated the concerns of the unionist community.

“That has to change that is why we have taken the action we have. We need to get resolution to these issues.

“I do want the Assembly to function. I do want the Executive to function, but that needs to be on a solid foundation to ensure its sustainability.”

The DUP has so far blocked the speaker’s election and the formation of an Executive following the Assembly elections as part of its protest against the NI Protocol.

The UK Government is expected to bring forward legislation next week to unilaterally deal with parts of the post-Brexit trading arrangements which have seen additional checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea into Northern Ireland.

“We need to see the content of the legislation [next week]. Until we see the actual legislation, what that contains, we won’t be able to make a judgement,” Mr Givan added.

“It is regrettable we have had to take the action we have taken.

“[However], the action we have taken has delivered more progress in the past three to four weeks than in the past two years, when people just wanted endless talking without any action.”