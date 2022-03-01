DUP’s Poots hits back at ‘untruthful’ claims he leaked news of Donaldson meeting with UUP

Edwin Poots has denied knowing about any meeting between Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Doug Beattie.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots has hit back at "untruthful" rumours he said have been spread following disagreements between UUP leader Doug Beattie and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson over whether the latter considered switching parties last year.

It comes after Mr Beattie on Monday said he had proof Sir Jeffrey wanted to join the UUP - something the DUP leader denies.

Mr Poots, who was also DUP party leader for a short period last year, said "some individuals" in the media have claimed a member of the DUP leaked details of the meeting between Mr Beattie and Sir Jeffrey, which took place before the Lagan Valley MP was party leader.

"My name has been mentioned a number of times. This is entirely untruthful," he said on social media on Tuesday.

"I and those who supported my leadership campaign last year were not aware of this meeting, nor any details of engagements that took place. It is impossible to leak something of which you know nothing about," he said.

Mr Poots expressed dissatisfaction with the media using sources to "spread myths which have zero substance", which he said were acting "on behalf of people seeking to cause division within the DUP".

On Monday Mr Beattie broke his silence over the meeting and told the BBC's Stephen Nolan radio programme he met with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to discuss him joining the Ulster Unionists.

Mr Beattie also warned that if anyone questions his version of his events, he would publish WhatsApp messages ahead of the Assembly election in May. “If anybody is going out there to say Doug Beattie is a liar then I will produce the proof to prove that I am not lying,” he said.

He rejected Sir Jeffrey's claim that their meeting had focused on improving unionist co-operation.

Mr Beattie said he had "reached out" to Sir Jeffrey in early June based on "soundings" he was getting from others in the DUP that Sir Jeffrey was unhappy and doubted his future in the party, having lost the leadership race to Edwin Poots.

He said the meeting ended without a definitive answer from Sir Jeffrey on whether he would return, and the pair planned to meet again - a meeting which never took place.

In a tweet in February, Sir Jeffrey said: "Any discussion I have had with the UUP focused on the future of unionism and need for closer unionist cooperation."

The DUP leader was at one stage in the UUP before quitting in 2003.