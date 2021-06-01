DUP’s Poots makes party changes but defers Executive reshuffle

MLA Joanne Bunting appointed party’s chief whip and Jonathan Buckley chief of staff

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has deferred appointing new ministers to the Northern Ireland Assembly as had been expected.

He has instead announced his first changes to his leadership team.

The east Belfast DUP MLA Joanne Bunting has been appointed chief whip and Jonathan Buckley his chief of staff.

The MLA for south Antrim, Trevor Clarke, William Humphrey, MLA for North Belfast have also been announced as the party's assistant chief whips.

Mr Poots confirmed to the media at Stormont on Tuesday there would be no further appointments during the day. It had been expected the new leader would announce a reshuffle of DUP Executive ministers with Paul Givan widely expected to take on the role of First Minister.

When questioned when there would be an announcement of his ministerial team, Edwin Poots told the media he would announce it in a number of days “when ready”.

"I'm working very extensively to ensure that we get the right team with the right balance and we will get a fresh injection as we go forward in that ministerial team, in that team of committee chairs and vice-chairs and so forth," he told reporters at Stormont.

"A course of work has been done in terms of my engagement with MPs, MLAs and colleagues.

"That course of work is coming close to completion and I'll make my announcement in a number of days, when I'm ready."

A party meeting took place in a room at Stormont during the morning, before Mr Poots announced his changes in the Great Hall.

Ms Bunting, a Policing Board member, in April accepted a police caution after charges against her of causing careless driving were withdrawn in court.

She had denied four counts of careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and that following an accident which caused an injury to another person, she failed to stop, remain and report her details to the police within a reasonable time.

The Public Prosecution Service said it had recommended a caution was issued instead of prosecution after “careful consideration of the full circumstances of this case and submissions by legal representatives acting on behalf of the individual prosecuted”.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster has said she plans to resign as first minister immediately when Mr Poots announces ministerial change. She said it would only be right as she would have no authority over any new ministers.

Her resignation would also put Michelle O’Neill out of a job as deputy first minister and trigger a seven-day countdown for both roles to be filled.

It has been speculated Sinn Fein could seek concessions in order to nominate its choice for the deputy first minister position in order to avoid an early election.

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he hopes DUP leader Edwin Poots will address concerns about division within the party.

The MP said that people in Northern Ireland want to see a unionism that "reaches out".

"Those concerns do need to be addressed and I hope that Edwin and his team will look very carefully at what is being said," Mr Donaldson added.

"My concern is for Northern Ireland. We all want to see political stability.

"We are emerging from a pandemic, our economy needs a boost.

"We will wait and see what the party leader does in terms of his ministerial appointments.

"We need to move Northern Ireland forward."

Asked whether he is concerned about the impact on the DUP at the next election, Sir Jeffrey said that is "several steps down the road".

"The important thing is to bring about political stability in Northern Ireland," he added.

"People are looking for that, they want to see Northern Ireland moving forward and want to see our economy get the support that it needs emerging from a pandemic.

"All of these things in terms of Arlene's (Foster) position, these are very personal decisions and it's not for me to encroach on all of that.

"What we need in Northern Ireland is a unionism that reaches out, is a unionism that is strong, is a unionism that promotes that case for the union.

"That's what we need to be doing now."

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has said he wants to see a stable Stormont emerge in the weeks ahead.

Speaking in Hillsborough, Co Down on Tuesday, Mr Lewis added: "I know that all the party leaders want to see a stable Stormont and Executive as that is how we deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.

"The things I have been hugely impressed with over the last year or so is the way that, despite coming back into office and the Executive just weeks before Covid came upon us, the Executive has worked together through that period to focus on the people of Northern Ireland.

"People across the community want to see the Executive working together, delivering on the New Decade, New Approach commitments that everybody made and delivering for the people of Northern Ireland.

"I would be very keen for all party leaders to want to see that going forward.

"I am very hopeful we will see that in the weeks ahead."