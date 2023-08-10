DUP’s Sammy Wilson says Leo Varadkar has ‘cheek’ to come to Belfast as NI ‘nothing to do with him’

The DUP's Sammy Wilson has hit out at Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's visit to Belfast

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar he has a “cheek” to come to Belfast and “demand action on the internal affairs of Northern Ireland”, adding that the situation around the Windsor Framework is “nothing to do with him”.

During a visit to Belfast on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said there is an opportunity to restore the region’s institutions in the coming months, pledging the Irish Government “will do everything we can to assist that”.

However, he said Northern Ireland has gone too long without devolved government and conversations about alternatives should start if the opportunity is missed this autumn.

Mr Varadkar was speaking during a visit to Belfast during which he met with the leaders of the five largest Stormont parties.

He went on to visit Northern Ireland’s national football stadium at Windsor Park.

Speaking on Sky News on Thursday morning, the DUP’s East Antrim MP slammed the Taoiseach for his remarks.

"First of all I think it is a cheek for the head of a government adjacent to us a foreign government to demand action on the internal affairs of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“It is nothing to do with him. He is the Taoiseach of a foreign country and what happens in the UK is the responsibility of the government in the UK.

"It may be a neighbouring country but it is a country which is partly responsible for the situation in NI because of the unreasonable demands made during the Brexit negotiations by the Irish Government and indeed the insistence of the Irish Government had in us in following a path which led to the impasse which we have at present.

"The return of power sharing can be sorted out tomorrow if the UK Government decides it is going to stand up for Britain ensure the unity of the UK and going to ensure there are no checks put on movement of goods between NI and GB and GB and NI and there is going to be no more interference in the form of foreign law in our part of the UK.”

TUV Leader Jim Allister said Mr Varadkar “excelled at meddling,” and accused him of creating the current crisis in Stormont by pushing the Protocol.

He said that Varadkar “did that with his blatant threats of a return to violence if the border went where it should be.”

Mr Varadkar has consistently advocated for peace in Northern Ireland throughout his career.

“Stormont is none of his business, yet he persistently interlopes in this issue and meddles,” he added.

Former Stormont First Minister Paul Given resigned back in February of last year, with ministers remaining in place in shadow form until October 27.

The DUP have since refused to get back around the Executive table until the party’s concerns over post-Brexit arrangements are addressed.

Earlier this year the Windsor Framework was agreed to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, which essentially put a trade border down the Irish Sea.

Taking effect from October, the Windsor Framework will establish a green/red land system for managing the flow of goods at Northern Ireland ports.

Speaking to the media after holding a Linfield FC jersey at Windsor park, Mr Varadkar added: “If it’s the case that the institutions can’t be re-established in the autumn, well, then I do think at that point we have to start having conversations about alternatives, about plan B.

“That’s very much a conversation that I’m keen to have with the UK Government. I don’t want to speculate too much at the moment, because I still believe it is possible to get the institutions up and running in the autumn.

“I do think the suspension has gone on for a long time. There is drift. And that’s not good for Northern Ireland.”