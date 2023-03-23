DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he is ‘not a quitter’ but Chris Heaton-Harris says ‘deal is done’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he is “not a quitter” after meeting with the Secretary of State following the House of Commons vote on the Windsor Framework.

Chris Heaton-Harris is meeting the five main political parties at Hillsborough Castle on Thursday in the hope of restoring the Assembly.

Speaking earlier, he said he knows all parties can work together again but stressed “the deal is done.”

"There is no renegotiating of that deal, we are now going to put our best efforts into making deal work. That is both us and the European Union” he said.

Thursday’s meetings comes after MPs voted 515 to 29 to support Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework deal.

DUP MPs voted against it and believe the government must make changes to it.

Sir Jeffrey described the Windsor Framework as a “sticking plaster” and said that he is looking forward to negotiating with Mr Heaton-Harris and the Prime Minister to change the framework.

“I’m not a quitter – I’ve never given up in terms of seeking to achieve what we need to achieve,” he said outside Hillsborough Castle.

"I am not interested in sticking plasters, they don't work and I'm afraid there is in the Windsor Framework an element of the sticking plaster.

“It won't work, it will not deliver the long term stability and prosperity that Northern Ireland.”

He continued: "We're looking primarily to the Prime Minister and to the Government of the United Kingdom.

“No better place than here at Royal Hillsborough to say to the Government we need to sort this out, we need to get the change that is required to deliver stable sustainable government in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey added: "When the Foreign Secretary comes back from Brussels, when the Prime Minister has the time, we'll be sitting down with them along with the Secretary of State and we'll be putting our case."

Responding to the DUP leader’s ‘sticking plaster’ remarks, Mr Heaton-Harris said firmly about the comparison to the deal “it’s not.”

“It will work and there are two sides to those negotiations which have concluded and the UK and the EU are going to make that work. There is nothing more to get out of that negotiation, it is done.

“It’s down to the communities of Northern Ireland to decide how best it will work for them. The next 25 years could be about prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said the Northern Ireland budget that will be decided by Mr Heaton-Harris will be “catastrophic” for public services.

Last week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered a Spring Budget full of big promises to boost the UK’s workforce, investment and economy, but left Northern Ireland facing many uncertainties.

The Budget will provide an extra £130m for public spending in Northern Ireland over the next two years, the Government said.

However, the money given to Stormont can be spent on anything, and without an Executive in place, it is unclear at this time where it will go.

Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald (right) and vice president Michelle O'Neill. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire — © PA

“The budget is about to be agreed with no ministers at the helm,” Ms O’Neill said.

“A budget is going to be agreed by the Secretary of State working with permanent secretaries who should not be in this position.

“This is a budget that's going to cause demonstrable damage to public services.

"So, we made a very strong message to Chris Heaton-Harris. What is the plan? There needs to be a plan to restore the Executive because this budget is about to cause catastrophic damage to public services.”

She added: "I believe our public services are already stretched, I know that our public sector workers are right across the board on strike action and rightly so for fair pay and conditions.

"These are all things that need to be settled, that's the job of politics.

“So that's why I'm saying very, very clearly that we're in for eye-watering, catastrophic implications of a budget, that would be an unadulterated Tory budget, because it would be a secretary of state who gets to call it not local politicians."

When asked about concerns regarding the Budget, the Northern Ireland Secretary of State said it’s an “enormous decision to be taken” which should be handled by “local politicians - locally elected, democratically elected people for the people they represent.”

“I do not want to be in a position where I have to set a budget" he said.

"But if the Executive is not up and running in short order, then I will be setting a budget in the next few weeks to make sure public services in Northern Ireland can continue to run.”