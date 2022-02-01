DUP’s South Down chairman still backing Edwin Poots, saying Diane Forsythe selection ‘fight to make party more liberal’

Diane Forsythe was selected ahead of Edwin Poots to run for the South Down seat in the upcoming Assembly election. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The chairman of the DUP’s South Down association has said he is still backing Edwin Poots to contest May’s Assembly election, and that he does not support the party officers’ "more liberal” selection of Diane Forsythe for the seat.

Roland Wilson said that he will not be canvassing for Ms Forsythe, who was selected to run in the constituency instead of Mr Poots after party officers met on Friday night.

He added that he and several members of the South Down association wanted the Agriculture Minister to replace Jim Wells on the ballot paper for the DUP, after the latter was deselected as a candidate for the constituency, which he has represented since 1998.

Speaking to the County Down Outlook newspaper, Mr Wilson said the DUP had gone “totally against the local association”.

"We had a good candidate for many, many years in Jim Wells and he would have had the association’s backing.

"The party’s officers completely turned that on its head and disregarded that. They haven’t handled it the proper way."

He also believes that Mr Wells is “more of a traditional candidate and people running the party are more liberal in their views” now, citing Mr Wells’ “more Christian viewpoint” as a potential reason for being deselected to run.

"I am of a Christian viewpoint and it seems this is part of a fight to make the party more liberal,” continued Mr Wilson.

"I would not be out canvassing for Diane because she doesn’t have the backing of the association.

"We would be happy with Edwin Poots, he’s doing great things for agriculture. He’s a very experienced politician. This seems to have been pushed from the top and experienced candidates dumped.”

The DUP’s central executive committee, which meets next Friday on February 11, will be asked to ratify Ms Forsythe’s selection.

The 38-year-old accountant quit the DUP in 2020 amid bullying and sexism claims, stating that she had been subjected to unacceptable remarks while in the party.

Her father and another DUP councillor for the area, Kathryn Owen, also left the DUP when Mr Poots became party leader, but all three returned under the leadership of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who took control of the party following Mr Poots’ resignation after just 21 days at the helm.

In November, Jim Wells claimed that he had been backed with “unanimous support” from his South Down constituency association.

When asked by the Belfast Telegraph, a party spokesperson did not confirm this to be true, while the Outlook newspaper reported that it was contacted by members of the association who said that this was not the case.

When Ms Forsythe stood for a Westminster seat in the 2017 General Election, Mr Wells was one of her biggest supporters.

When asked about this on Monday, he said: “We didn't have a situation of a choice between Diane and Edwin then.”

The 64-year-old has also expressed his belief that Mr Poots is “the stronger candidate” to replace him in South Down.

“We’re talking about Edwin Poots here, who has held four ministerial decisions, he’s the party's vice chairman, a former party leader, someone who has vast experience of representing a constituency against someone who hasn't held any electoral office at all,” said Mr Wells.

When asked about his opinion of Ms Forsythe, he said: “I don't want to make any comment - she hasn't held elected office, she hasn't got any experience. When you've got someone that has experience at every level, that's the person we need.”

The DUP has been contacted for a response to Mr Wilson and Mr Wells’ comments.