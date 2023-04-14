DUP’s Stormont boycott playing into the hands of Sinn Fein: Lord Empey

The DUP’s continued boycott of Stormont is playing into the hands of Sinn Fein, a senior unionist has claimed.

Lord Empey also warned it was time for unionism “to face up to new realities”.

The Assembly has not functioned properly for almost 15 months after the DUP withdrew from power-sharing in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

While the party has said the Windsor Framework – agreed between the UK and EU in February – has gone some way to address its concerns, more needs to be done.

However, Lord Empey said the DUP boycott of Stormont had failed, and was only benefiting political rivals.

"Their seven tests (set out in 2021 by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to secure DUP support for a post-Brexit deal) are hardly mentioned anymore, because they have not been met.

“The border in the Irish Sea remains, albeit less rigorously imposed. The European Court still rules supreme on EU law as it applies in Northern Ireland and Brussels continues to make rules for NI over which neither Westminster nor Stormont have a veto. This is the legacy of an ill thought-through and disastrously-negotiated Brexit.

“To proceed with a continuing boycott makes no sense.

“Sinn Fein have long argued that 'Northern Ireland is a failed political entity.' What is the logic behind any Unionist action that helps to prove Sinn Fein's point?

“Making Stormont and Northern Ireland not work has to be the very opposite of what is in pro-Union interests.”

The DUP has been contacted for a response.

Earlier, the Tanaiste Micheal Martin said that he believed a speech by US President Joe Biden could potentially help the political atmosphere in Northern Ireland.

Addressing the Irish parliament on Thursday, Mr Biden said he believed that the UK should be working more closely with the administration in Dublin to support Northern Ireland.

Asked about the comments on RTE, Mr Martin said: "I take that as a general exhortation to all of us to work together.

"I am pleased with Prime Minister (Rishi) Sunak, (Northern Ireland Secretary) Chris Heaton-Harris, there is a closer engagement already over the last while, that could get closer.

"I think the context was clear from the president, he was speaking in the context of all of us.

"He mentions the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Ireland."

The Tanaiste added: "The Good Friday Agreement really depends on the very close relationship between the British Government and the Irish Government. That is the anchor to the peace, the anchor to future relationships."

During an address in Belfast on Wednesday, Mr Biden said he hoped the institutions would soon return.

Mr Martin said: "I think his remarks will be helpful in terms of the atmosphere, in terms of the next number of weeks and months. I think it will have served a purpose, in respect of that I have no doubt."

Sir Jeffrey described the President's Belfast speech as "measured" but he made clear his party would only be returning to devolution if the UK Government took further steps to address DUP concerns.