DUP’s William Humphrey announces he will not contest upcoming Stormont election

Veteran DUP MLA William Humphrey has announced he will not stand in the upcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election, confirming reports published in this newspaper back in December.

Mr Humphrey, who represents the north Belfast constituency, described it as the “privilege of his life” to have served in frontline politics for the past 17 years.

Earlier on Thursday, East Londonderry MLA and party colleague George Robinson announced he also was not contesting the forthcoming election, deciding to retire after 37 years in politics.

In a statement, Mr Humphrey thanked those who “supported, voted and worked” for him during his time in office, including a period in Belfast City Council.

The MLA was first elected to Stormont in 2011 when he replaced Nigel Dodds.

“It has been a huge honour and privilege to have served the people of my home constituency over the past 17 years as a Member of the Northern Ireland Assembly and formerly Belfast City Council,” he said.

“During my time at City Hall I held the positions of High Sheriff and Deputy Lord Mayor. At Stormont I served as Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, the Public Accounts Committee and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

“I look back with immense satisfaction at the many issues and projects which I have championed and supported over the years and which have resulted in positive outcomes, including helping to secure funding for community premises, schools, public facilities, housing development and sports grounds.

“I wish to pay particular tribute to my constituency office staff – to Naomi, Mary and Brian - for their dedication and assistance to me and to thousands of constituents who have sought our help over the years.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have the support of my family, close friends and colleagues. Without whom it would have been impossible to have effectively carried out my role in public service. To them I owe a huge debt.

“As a lifelong Unionist and proud member of the Loyal Orders I will remain committed to the great and honourable cause of Unionism”.

It is understood Mr Humphrey is stepping down for personal reasons.

The north Belfast politician is understood to have backed Edwin Poots in the DUP leadership race last summer.