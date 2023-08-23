Eamonn McCann: Constitutional change is not something I’m passionate about

Veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann has said he has “little interest” in constitutional change unless it brings a real difference to the lives of ordinary people.

Now 80, the former People Before Profit MLA was speaking on a new podcast for BBC News NI’s Red Line.

“Constitutional change is not something I’m passionate about,” he said, adding that he finds the whole issue over place names “silly”.

“I really don’t care about names. I call home Derry. If people don’t like that they can go jump in a lake. On the other hand, if someone wants to call it Londonderry, I’m not offended. It’s a name. It’s silly.

“I’m puzzled as to why people get so hot and bothered about the names of things. People in the Fountain are as badly off as people in the Bogside.

“If constitutional change doesn’t mean change on the ground for people’s day-to-day lives, then I’m not sure what the point of it can be.

“A border poll is likely to be make your choice between orange and green, or a mixture of orange and green. It is the wrong question.”

Eamonn McCann. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.09.22

Reflecting on his early days in activism, Mr McCann said arriving at Queen’s University to study was the first opportunity he’d been given to meet Protestant people of his own age.

But in the mid-1960s he was refused permission to sit his final exams by the university, mainly due to what he described as an “incident of alcoholic rascality”.

He said the manner of his departure from Queen’s shaped his path in life.

“I thought in recent years that my getting the boot from Queen’s ought to have stayed with me far more than it actually did,” he said.

“It hurt my parents, my mother, much more than it hurt me. I had been in trouble with the authorities before that for what passed for radical behaviour at that time.

“The more I look back on it, the more I can see that was a sectarian decision by the university authorities. The main reason they wanted rid of me was that I was a loud mouth from the Bogside.”

It led directly to a career in writing and campaigning, and his involvement in the civil rights movement, but he admitted “looking back on it, I would do things a lot differently. If there were mistakes to be made, we made them”.

“I still remember every moment of what happened on Bloody Sunday,” he said.

“I didn’t realise at the time as I saw people jerking and falling as they ran up Rossville Street, that what was happening was that they were being killed. It just didn’t occur to me.”

He attended almost every day of the Saville Inquiry in person.

“Bloody Sunday is the most important thing in Derry in my lifetime in the sense that it changed people... Bloody Sunday, internally in Derry, changed everything.”

And after decades of shouting from the outside, Mr McCann finally arrived in mainstream politics in 2016, winning a seat as an MLA for People Before Profit. His political career, though, was short-lived.

The “straitjacket” of the rules and regulations frustrated him.

“I found it very difficult... I found it stultifying, objectionable, offensive almost,” he said.

Two years ago he stood down from his role as a councillor in his home city on health grounds.

Reflecting on six decades in civic life, he said “I genuinely don’t care” about how he will be remembered.

