Early Assembly election after Foster’s exit would be ‘irresponsible’, says Sinn Fein’s Murphy 

Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy has said it would be "irresponsible" to hold an early Assembly election following Arlene Foster's resignation as DUP leader.

Alliance leader Naomi Long agreed with Mr Murphy, saying she didn't think the disruption of an early election would be helpful as Northern Ireland emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after reports Sinn Fein could block the appointment of the party's new leader as First Minister without guarantees around the Irish language and LGBT rights.

Northern Ireland is set to go to the polls next May, but there are concerns Mrs Foster's departure could see an election brought forward.

A DUP source told the BBC that the matter could lead to wrangling between the parties and if no agreement is reached there could be an Assembly election in the autumn.

"I don't think any of them have gamed out what is likely to happen now," the source said.

"I would expect negotiations to take place over the election of a new first minister but Sinn Fein will seek to extract movement on a number of issues.

"Unless there is a agreement I can see the issue being allowed to drift over the summer when not much happens and then a possible election in the autumn."

Stormont Finance Minister Mr Murphy said he believed an election could wait until next year.

"If people are trying to move us towards an early election I think that's irresponsible given the circumstances that we're currently in," he told BBC Radio Ulster.

"Our objective is to try and make the Executive work, to try and deliver for people to try and move our way through this pandemic, recognising that the effects of it are still there and still need to be managed in a very serious way.

"Any attempts to throw an election into that mix in an early situation I think is irresponsible, there is an election due next May and I think we all have a responsibility to try and manage the situation through to then.

"We can't allow turbulence within one party to contaminate the rest of the Executive."

Mr Murphy said delivering on previously agreed commitments "isn't about appeasing Sinn Fein".

"It's actually about making agreements about rights for society, society has moved on, some sections of the DUP need to recognise that. They can hold to their own beliefs and their own outlook.

"Society doesn't stand still, we aren't back in the 1960s or further back than that, society has moved on."

Mr Murphy said the situation within the DUP had made navigating the coronavirus pandemic "very difficult"

"We have a responsibility to continue on with delivering government and we are in a five part coalition which is always difficult to manage, when one of those parties, one of the larger parties in the is in such a state of turmoil that makes it doubly difficult and it has been very difficult for some period of time, given the ongoing turmoil within the DUP," the Newry and Armagh MLA said.

"It's been clear for some time now that the DUP has been at war with itself and that dysfunction has impacted on the Executive and our ability to do business."

Mrs Long said she didn’t think an election would be "advantageous" for the people of Northern Ireland.

"I think we're facing some very significant challenges," she said.

The East Belfast MLA said the Executive needed to focus on recovering from the coronavirus pandemic:

"All of those things still need to be done and I'm not sure that the disruptor of an election will do the people of Northern Ireland any good, but at the end of the day we're always election ready as a party.

"In the context of Northern Ireland you can never take anything for granted, including the length of an Assembly term."

Sinn Fein has been contacted in relation to this story.