East Belfast: Alliance and DUP hold two seats each, with the UUP over the line for fifth

Alliance leader Naomi Long, her colleague Peter McReynolds, the DUP’s Joanne Bunting and David Brooks, and the UUP’s Andy Allen have been elected as MLAs for the East Belfast constituency.

The quota for election was 7,209 based on 43,248 total valid ballots.

Ms Long received 8,195 first preference votes on the first count and Ms Bunting received 7,253. Mr McReynolds received 5,820 first preferences and was over the line at stage nine of the count on Saturday afternoon with a total vote of 7,413.

In third place after the first count was the DUP’s Mr Brooks with 6,633 votes and this increased to 8,961 votes by the eleventh count.

Mr Allen of the UUP received 5,281 first preference votes – increasing to 7,628 by the eleventh count.

The Alliance leader said she is “extremely humbled” by the support her party has received in the East Belfast constituency.

“It’s a resounding endorsement we’ve had from the people of East Belfast, for the positive campaign we’ve run and hard work we’ve done over recent years.

“We’re now the largest party in the constituency, I think that is significant,” she said.

“I’m also delighted to see that it isn’t just about East Belfast, but right across Northern Ireland we’re seeing record numbers voting for Alliance and I think it sends a very strong message that the days of binary politics, orange and green, are over and we now need to take account of those of us who are neither orange or green, who are neither unionist or nationalist, but have other ambitions for this society.”

Ms Long said her party has been calling for reform of the institutions since 1998 and will continue to do so.

“We believe that we need institutions that encourage co-operation and collaboration, rather than giving people vetoes that allow them to hold Stormont to ransom,” she said.

“That needs to stop and I think the time is right now with the strong vote that Alliance has had to deal with that issue.

“My vote is not equal to others in Stormont and that is not acceptable. We’ve got to get beyond that to a point where Alliance is treated as an equal.

“Also, if someone does want to walk away and they don’t want to be in government, we need to move on to the next party who is willing to go into office.”

Mr McReynolds said he was “delighted” to become an MLA for the first time.

"The Alliance surge continues, it has been for a while and I don’t know where the ceiling is. The candidates we’ve had elected are tremendous and are going to be a real asset to us in the Assembly,” he said.

Ms Bunting said it is a “real privilege” to be returning to Stormont as an MLA for East Belfast.

“I feel privileged and relieved. I’m very grateful to the people of my constituency for putting their faith in me,” she said.

“On the doors we heard about people’s financial pressures, we need more support for families.

“They’re also concerned about waiting lists and the protocol remains an issue.

“We’ll be working to address these problems.”

David Brooks said he was glad to finally make it over the line on Saturday afternoon.

"It’s been a challenging election for unionism, but I’m certainly happy with our vote in East Belfast. Analysis will happen at a time when we’re all a bit less tired. We have our challenges, but we will look at those in good time,” he said.

Andy Allen said: “I delighted to be elected again and to have the Ulster Unionist vote up in East Belfast, my running mate Lauren Kerr also did very well on her first outing and it builds a firm foundation for the council election next year.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the people of East Belfast for putting their trust in me again.”

Those who didn’t make it over the line included Ms Kerr, who received 1,282 first preferences, Brian Smyth of the Greens received 2,302 first preferences, and the TUV’s John Ross secured 3,087 first preferences, and Hanna Kenny of People Before Profit, who secured 500 first preferences.