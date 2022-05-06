East Londonderry: Cara Hunter takes final seat to hand SDLP much-needed boost

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2022 Counting begins at three count centres for the Northern Ireland Assembly Election 2022. Independent Claire Sugden at the count in Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Cara Hunter held on to her seat in East Londonderry to hand the SDLP a much-needed boost late on Saturday.

She won her seat in the 10th round of counting to ensure her party returned to Stormont with eight MLAs – there had been concerns she would miss out.

Taking to the winners platform to deliver a speech alongside other successful candidates she said it had been an “honour and a privilege” to represent the constituency.

Ms Hunter added: “My message today is that the SDLP is committed to delivering for everybody, regardless of your background or belief.

"That is what I believe true politics should be about.”

All five MLAs in the constituency have been elected

Sinn Fein's Caoimhe Archibald and Independent Claire Sugden earned their seats earlier in the day.

Ms Archibald said: “It’s been an honour to represent East Derry for the past six years and I want to thank the 11,638 people that came out and voted for me and my running mate Kathleen McGurk on Thursday.

"Obviously we have been knocking doors over the past couple of weeks and what we have been hearing loud and clear is that people want us back to work and tackling the issues that really matter.”

Meanwhile, Ms Sugden thanked voters for helping her to make history by becoming the first Independent in Northern Ireland to be elected three times.

In an emotive speech, she also dedicated the win to her father who sadly passed away last November.

"As an Independent I do not have a party machine...but Claire Sugden MLA is not just me, it is a strong team of people who I could not do this job without.”

She added: “To my family, my greatest cheerleaders and I love them dearly. Though two are missing this time, I have found this election particularly hard because they are not here.

"This one if for my dad. I have been an MLA for eight years and because of you I will continue to serve.

"You have helped me make history as Northern Ireland’s first Independent to be elected three times and I love that it was a woman doing just that.”

The DUP secured a second seat in the constituency, with Alan Robinson elected on Saturday morning.

He takes the seat vacated when his father George stood down. His party colleague Maurice Bradley was returned late on Friday night.

Mr Robinson told the Belfast Telegraph it was a reward for “grassroots politics” and simply said “hard work” was at the top of his agenda when he takes his seat at Stormont.

It was a long wait at the count, with nobody across the line after the first five stages. It wasn’t a surprise. There were 12 counts in 2017 before all five candidates were declared.

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald had the highest first preference vote with 6,868. But Mr Bradley wasn’t far behind and he was elected in round six with a total of 7,401 votes.

Speaking on Friday before being elected, Independent unionist Ms Sugden was aware that she was on the cusp of making history.

In 2017 she was elected on the eighth count. However, she had a long way to go to repeat that feat on this occasion, with 4,202 votes after stage 5 of the count.

Ms Sugden said she was reasonably satisfied with her vote and once again proved that she is one of the most transfer friendly politicians in Northern Ireland.

“I ran a positive campaign which I’m happy with and I don’t think there’s more I could have done,” she said.

“I would be the longest-serving independent candidate if I get it over the line.”

Her priority is day-to-day issues, such as improving public services and advocating for the older population in her constituency.

She also wants to help farmers by implementing climate change legislation passed at Stormont.

Ms Sugden said the protocol was not a major issue on the doors.

The independent candidate did, however, stress there are trade issues with the protocol.

She understands constitutional concerns but she said conversations on the doors showed people were most concerned about “bread and butter issues”.