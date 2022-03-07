Edwin Poots confirmed to replace Christopher Stalford for south Belfast seat

Former DUP leader Edwin Poots has been co-opted to take the party’s South Belfast seat – previously occupied by the late Christopher Stalford.

Mr Stalford, a 39-year-old father of four, died suddenly last month.

The Agriculture Minister was good friends with Mr Stalford and was asked by the family to carry his coffin.

Mr Poots, an MLA for Lagan Valley, failed to be chosen as a candidate in South Down earlier this month, with party officers selecting local woman Diane Forsythe.

Announcing the switch, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "We are bound by the rules of the Assembly which requires us to appoint a replacement within seven days of a vacancy arising.

"Edwin (Poots) has been selected to be the member for south Belfast, to continue following in Christopher's footsteps in representing the people of this constituency.

"This almost concludes our selection process for the Assembly elections.

"We just now need to select candidates in Lagan Valley and then we will be in a position to ratify all of our candidates."

Mr Poots said he had been asked to become MLA for south Belfast by the Stalford family.

He said: "I stand here with a lot of regret, we have lost a good colleague and friend in Christopher Stalford.

"We are standing here of necessity, more than anything else.

"Last week the (Stalford) family spoke to me and asked me would I consider taking on the role of MLA for south Belfast and it was on that basis that the party asked me to take on this responsibility.

"I have a hard act to follow.

"It is also with regret that I leave the constituency of Lagan Valley.

"Sometimes you have to make hard decisions and that is the decision I have made and I believe it is a decision that will bring some degree of comfort to the family that they have someone with the same values as Christopher representing this constituency."

The DUP holds two seats in Lagan Valley – with Mr Poots and Paul Givan returned at the last election.

With Sir Jeffrey standing as a candidate this time, the party would have needed to win three seats for the DUP politicians to be elected – and this was seen as a big ask.