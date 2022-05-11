Edwin Poots could continue as agriculture minister for ‘weeks or months’ as Balmoral show gets underway

DUP MLA Edwin Poots has said he could continue as agriculture minister for "weeks or months" as the formation of an Executive is held up over the NI Protocol - but added that "action is needed" on the Brexit agreement.

Speaking from the Balmoral Show to the BBC, Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural event which returned to its May slot for the first time since the pandemic, South Belfast MLA Mr Poots said he can make the decisions necessary to support farmers - despite his party's leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson later saying the DUP had not yet decided whether they would nominate a speaker when the Assembly sits on Friday.

On the formation of an Executive, Mr Poots said: "Hopefully it will be weeks and we'll have the assembly up and running sooner rather than later, that's not within my gift. It is a decision our party will make based on the government's response to what is required to deal with the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol and ensuring that the cost of living isn't further exacerbated by rising costs as a consequence of it," he said.

When asked about Westminster funding to the tune of £300 million that was unable to be spent after Stormont's collapse, Mr Poots said it's "unlikely" it will be available to spend on alleviating the cost of living. "That figure will not be available to distribute to the public or farmers for that matter, it will be largely used within government," he said.

"I really want government but we do need to deal with these outstanding issues because if we don't we'll run into all sorts of problems in future years over divergence of laws that will come from Westminster and laws that will come from Brussels... the goods that we have not meeting the same requirements as would be required in the rest of the UK and therefore it will be a major disincentive to trade," said Mr Poots.

In March, Mr Poots as agriculture minister brought forward a new long term bovine Tuberculosis (bTB) Eradication Strategy for Northern Ireland.

However, the initiative now can't move forward without an executive. "We want want to get an executive straight away if possible but need action," he said.

Around 100,000 visitors are expected at the 153rd Balmoral show over four days from May 11-14 at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.

Livestock is the main draw of the event and boats more than 3,000 entries, while sheep classes also make a return with the Six Nations Shearing Championship taking place on Saturday.

There's an array of trade stands along with a food pavilion, along with international show jumping and a quad bike stunt show team.

However, the poultry and eggs classes are not taking place due to continuing bird flu prevention measures.