Edwin Poots: DUP resignations are ‘peripheral’

The new DUP leader says he will “continue to reach out” despite members quitting his party

DUP leader Edwin Poots has described the resignation of two of his party's councillors in south Down as "peripheral" but said he would "continue to reach out to people".

It comes after two councillors were among a number of party members to quit over concerns about the party's direction. Newry, Mourne and Down councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen quit along with constituency secretary Diane Forsythe — the party’s South Down candidate in the 2017 Westminster election — over the weekend.

Writing on social media, another party member Roberta McNally announced her resignation.

Speaking in a Spotlight programme due to be broadcast on Tuesday evening, Mr Poots said: "I think it is peripheral but nonetheless I don't want to lose anybody from the party, and therefore I will be continuing to reach out to people to seek to ensure that we keep as many people as possible and to bring people into the party, and that's a course of work that we'll engage in because fundamentally the DUP is a collection of individuals, strong personalities but all of those personalities' number one focus is the maintenance of the union.”

He added: "We can't do that in a divided way."

Earlier on Monday, DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley said a secret ballot should have been held to affirm Edwin Poots' leadership but the result would not have changed.

A vote to hold a secret ballot on the night that Mr Poots and Ms Bradley were ratified was rejected.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme, Ms Bradley said there was no "purge" taking place in the party.

"With hindsight, if it had of calmed what we have now, well then yes of course [there should have been a secret ballot]," Ms Bradley said.

"With hindsight, and the ramifications of what has happened, then yes, it would have. I don't think the result would have changed in any way."

Ms McNally, who was also at the meeting, said she "witnessed senior members telling people to put their hands down to enable to vote to be open".

"I am extremely sorry to say that I informed the Upper Bann Chairman of my resignation last night,” she said.