Edwin Poots elected DUP leader as he pledges to 'fight' the NI Protocol and work together with other unionists

Edwin Poots has been elected as leader of the DUP, promising to have a "positive relationship" with those in his party and other unionist leaders.

Mr Poots also pledged to "fight" the Northern Ireland Protocol and said it was a "massive challenge".

Mr Poots won the election by 19 votes to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's 17.

North Belfast MLA Paula Bradley was elected deputy leader.

Mr Poots became an MLA for Lagan Valley in 1998. He has held several positions within the Northern Ireland Executive during his time as an MLA – taking on the portfolios of culture, arts and leisure as well as health minister.

The 55-year-old is currently the agriculture minister and has said he wishes to remain in that position and delegate the responsibility of first minister to someone else within the party. He said the role of party leader and first minister should be split given the demands of each position.

Speaking after his victory, Mr Poots said he was looking forward to a "positive relationship" with his party colleagues and "people with other parties".

"The opportunities to make Northern Ireland a great place...are immense. We have had great people in Northern Ireland over those years," he said.

"I stand here very proud to be taking up the mantle as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and that brings with it a responsibility to all of unionism.

"I will be a leader in unionism who will be reaching out to other leaders in unionism. I want to see unionism working together."

Mr Poots praised the "resilience" of Northern Ireland people through the first 100 years of its existence.

"It's that resilience that we are going to go forward (with) and make Northern Ireland a good place."

"My father was a founder member of the DUP some 50 years ago, and I joined after the death of the Reverend Robert Bradford MP in 1981 and throughout all of that period this party has been the authentic voice of unionism and will continue to be the authentic voice of unionism under my leadership.

"The Northern Ireland Protocol is proving to be a massive challenge for us and if we are to fight this to ensure that everybody in Northern Ireland is not worse off as a consequence of the protocol, then it's for us to do that together.

"And I want to ensure that that is the case, that we don't have the unionist bickering that we've had in the past."

Ms Bradley said it was an "immense honour to serve a great party" saying she would do all she could to support Mr Poots but pledged to be a "critical friend".

"I will support our leader in any way I can. I may be a critical friend at times to our leader, but what more could you expect from me other than that," she said.

"It's absolutely a great honour. I would never have thought just over a week ago that I would be standing here in this position today. But people encouraged me, have supported me, and obviously have voted for me as well.

"So I look forward to the challenge ahead and I know there will be challenges, it's not going to be easy."

Arlene Foster will step down as DUP leader on May 28 and as first minister at the end of June.

It came after more than 20 DUP Assembly members and four MPs signed a letter voicing no-confidence in her leadership last month.

