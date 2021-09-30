Edwin Poots: Entirely up to Arlene Foster not to attend DUP’s 50th birthday event

Edwin Poots has said former party leader Arlene Foster’s decision not to attend the DUP's 50th birthday celebrations on Thursday evening is a matter for her.

He said it was "entirely up to any individual" to decide whether to attend.

Mr Poots said he is looking forward to attending the event, celebrating a milestone for a party which his late father helped found, and he is sure the DUP will be celebrating a successful 100th birthday in 2071.

It comes after Mrs Foster was acrimoniously deposed from the party earlier this year, after which Mr Poots succeeded her for a brief stint before he himself was ousted.

The DUP is holding its 50th anniversary dinner on Thursday evening at a Belfast Hotel.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at Stormont, where a zero carbon bus touring Northern Ireland stopped ahead of the COP26 climate conference in November, Mr Poots said Thursday night's event will be "very precious" to him, as his father Charlie was there at the formation of the party.

"We have achieved very significant things over those 50 years, it's involved a lot of hard work and it hasn't been an easy time for anyone, given the Troubles, and it hasn't been an easy time for unionism, given a whole series of issues," he said.

"But, nonetheless, we have seen our way through all of that. The DUP is still the leading party in Northern Ireland and that's where we want to be in 50 years’ time, within the Union and the DUP leading for unionism in 2071."

Asked about the news Mrs Foster will not be attending the event, the Agriculture Minister said: "It is entirely up to every individual as to what they choose to do. I'll be there and I'm certainly going to enjoy a celebration with very many good friends that I have built up over many years."

Meanwhile, Baroness Eileen Paisley has said the DUP of today is unrecognisable to the party founded and led for many years by her husband, Rev Ian Paisley.

Baroness Paisley told the BBC the modern DUP's "more recent tolerance of changing moral attitudes in society is a far cry from the code of practice Ian unashamedly espoused."

"Yet, despite his clear and unequivocal views, the party grew to being the majority voice of the unionist people in this province," she added.

"That is perhaps a lesson which today needs heeding."