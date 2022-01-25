Edwin Poots issues defamation proceedings against Doug Beattie and Tory MP Simon Hoare over offensive tweet about his wife

Agricultural minister Edwin Poots has instructed solicitors to issue defamation proceedings against Doug Beattie and Tory MP Simon Hoare over an offensive tweet concerning the DUP politician’s wife.

Patrick Higgins, from solicitors firm Donnelly and Wall, confirmed the news this afternoon.

He said: “Today we instigated proceedings on behalf of Mrs and Mr Poots against Mr Beattie MLA and Mr Hoare MP, who published this tweet.

“This post constitutes a grave and unwarranted attack on my clients' reputation.

"As a couple of 36 years, married for 33, it has caused my clients profound distress.

“As a lady who has recently retired after dedicating her life as a nurse to caring for terminally ill children, it is wholly inappropriate for any persons to make such comments and the publication has caused immense hurt to her, her husband and their family.”

Mr Beattie, the UUP leader, has apologised for sharing the joke about Mr Poots and his wife on Saturday night on Twitter.

North Dorset MP Simon Hoare, who chairs the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster, retweeted it but deleted it within a short space of time.