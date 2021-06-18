Edwin Poots quits: DUP implodes after 50 days of chaos

All smiles as Edwin Poots annouced his bid to be DUP leader.

Thursday marked exactly 50 days since Arlene Foster announced her intention to stand down as DUP leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland.

The days and weeks that followed saw Edwin Poots defeat Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to become party leader, resulting in a toxic party split that shook the party to the core.

Gareth Cross looks at the timeline of the key events:

April 28: Arlene Foster announces intention to resign as First Minister and DUP leader after internal party revolt against her.

April 29: Edwin Poots announces candidacy to be next DUP leader.

April 30: Sources indicate Arlene Foster will leave the DUP after resigning as she felt it was "no longer the party I joined".

Reports emerge Sinn Fein will require Irish language legislation guarantees to back new DUP First Minister.

May 2: Edwin Poots confirms he does not want to be First Minister if elected DUP leader and will instead focus on rebuilding the party.

Defeated: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson lost out in race for the DUP top job to Edwin Poots. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

May 3: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson announces his candidacy for the DUP leadership, setting the stage for the first leadership contest in party history.

May 4: Nigel Dodds announces he will not seek re-election as the DUP's deputy leader after 13 years in the role.

May 6: MP Gregory Campbell and MLAs Paula Bradley and Paul Frew announced as candidates for DUP deputy leadership

May 14: Edwin Poots defeats Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to become new DUP leader by 19 votes to 17 after a ballot of MPs and MLAs. Paula Bradley is elected deputy leader.

May 15: Speculation Arlene Foster may leave her role as First Minister earlier than planned. She had originally announced her intention to remain in post until the end of June.

May 19: Sinn Fein say they have received assurances from Mr Poots he will support Irish language legislation and all parts of the New Decade, New Approach agreement

May 20: Former DUP MLA Brenda Hale describes Arlene Foster's removal as DUP leader as a "political assassination".

May 21: Edwin Poots says Arlene Foster will be allowed to remain First Minister until she chooses to stand down.

May 24: Arlene Foster questions the existence of a no-confidence letter supposedly signed by a majority of DUP MPs and MLAs that led to her downfall.

May 27: The DUP ratifies Edwin Poots as leader at an extraordinary meeting at Belfast's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Attempts to hold a secret ballot to confirm Mr Poots leadership are rejected and a number of high-profile party figures, including Arlene Foster, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Nigel Dodds, Gavin Robinson and Gregory Campbell leave during Mr Poots' speech.

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone member Paul Bell quit the party outside the hotel telling the media it was due to the way Arlene Foster's exit was handled.

Ian Paisley said that "leadership transfer hurts" and that his father's topping as DUP leader contributed to his death.

May 28: Arlene Foster steps down as DUP leader and says she will resign as First Minister if Edwin Poots goes ahead with an expected Executive reshuffle

UUP leader Doug Beattie says the party has already spoken to a number of disillusioned DUP members about joining

June 2: The Alliance Party and UUP warn the appointment of a new First Minister could lead to political instability at Stormont.

June 4: Edwin Poots rejects criticism from former DUP leader Peter Robinson, calling him "out of the loop".

June 6: DUP councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen quit the party alongside former Westminster candidate Diane Forsythe as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the situation as "a purge".

June 8: Edwin Poots announces new DUP ministerial line-up, removing all of Arlene Foster's appointees, with Paul Givan to be First Minister.

Outgoing ministers Diane Dodds and Peter Weir said the reshuffle showed little attempt to "heal" the rifts within the party.

June 9: Michelle O'Neill says Sinn Fein "want action" from Edwin Poots over outstanding New Decade, New Approach commitments before supporting Paul Givan as First Minister.

June 13: Sinn Fein accuse DUP of "bad faith" as source says the party do not believe DUP will deliver on Irish language commitments before next May's scheduled Assembly election.

June 14: Sinn Fein call on the UK Government to legislate for Irish language protections at Westminster to solve the stalemate at Stormont after the DUP refused to commit to introducing it during the current Assembly mandate.

Arlene Foster steps down as First Minister calling on Stormont's parties to commit to the Irish language agreement in New Decade, New Approach.

Derry and Strabane councillor Ryan McCready resigns from DUP.

June 15: DUP MP Sammy Wilson warned the UK Government not to interfere over Irish language legislation at Stormont, saying it "must not interfere in devolved issues at the behest of Sinn Fein".

June 16: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells House of Commons he wants to see all aspects of New Decade, New Approach deal implemented.

June 17:

1am: Sinn Fein reach deal with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis who pledges to legislate for Irish language at Westminster if Assembly does not do so by Autumn.

8am: Edwin Poots confirms DUP will nominate Paul Givan as First Minister, but says he believes Irish language legislation should be implemented at Stormont, not Westminster

10am: Senior DUP figures including MPs and peers urge Edwin Poots to stall nomination of First Minister

11:55am: Edwin Poots and Paul Givan leave fiery DUP meeting before vast majority of party representatives vote against nominating a First Minister

12:10pm: Paul Givan is confirmed as First Minister despite internal DUP opposition to the move.

9pm: Edwin Poots resigns as party leader