Edwin Poots returns as DAERA Minister after cancer surgery

Edwin Poots has returned to his role as DAERA Minister.

Edwin Poots has returned to his position as DAERA Minister after recovering from surgery for kidney cancer.

It was announced on Monday the DUP MLA was back in his role at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

He takes over from his party colleague Gordon Lyons who filled in for him during his recovery.

Mr Lyons returns to his position as Junior Minister, with Foyle MLA Gary Middleton returning to the backbenches after taking on the role in the interim.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The news was announced by First Minister Arlene Foster who posted a picture of Mr Poots signing the official forms to return to his role.

"Delighted to see Edwin Poots recovered and back in Ministerial office," she said.

"Gordon Lyons has now returned to Junior Minister. Many thanks to Gordon and Gary Middleton for stepping up temporarily.

"Both demonstrated the depth of talent within the party."

Mr Poots said it was "great to be back at the Ministerial desk".

"So thankful to be on the right side of treatment, and to the exceptional staff who administered it," he wrote on social media.

"Plenty of work to be done."

Lagan Valley MLA Mr Poots was diagnosed with kidney cancer while in hospital at the start of last December for emergency surgery after developing appendicitis.

While in hospital the former Health Minister also tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the first Executive minister diagnosed with the virus.

The 55-year-old returned to the Assembly late last month, just three weeks after undergoing surgery to treat his cancer.

“I feel good,” he told the Belfast Telegraph on his return to Stormont.

“I went through the cancer operation with flying colours, entering hospital on a Wednesday morning and back home on the Friday. I stopped taking pain killers the following week and haven’t looked back.”

Mr Poots returns to the department amid ongoing tension around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

DAERA are responsible for implementing the checks on goods travelling travelling into Northern Ireland from Great Britain as part of the protocol.

While filling in for Mr Poots, Mr Lyons halted building work on port inspection facilities for goods crossing the Irish Sea.

The move provoked fury from the Executive's non-unionist parties.

Mr Lyons said he was not going to commit to building structures that might ultimately not be needed.

He said he wanted to see what solutions the joint EU/UK committee on the implementation of the protocol might agree to address some of the problems facing traders.

Mr Poots had also attempted to halt construction of the facilities last year but stepped back from that position due to the legal obligations attached to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.