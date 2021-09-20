Edwin Poots says he won’t get caught up in dates over DUP’s threat to collapse Stormont

The Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has appeared to backtrack on claims the DUP could collapse Stormont next month.

Speaking on the BBC Talkback programme, Mr Poots was asked to confirm if his party intended to bring down the Assembly by mid-October if the Northern Ireland protocol was not scrapped.

He replied: “You’ve created the date of mid-October, the party leader indicated it would be a matter of weeks.

“We’ll not get caught up in dates but the seriousness of it should not be underestimated.”

Mr Poots added that “kicking the can down the road” approach over the Northern Ireland protocol was no longer sustainable.

He claimed the full implementation of checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain would “bring our country to its knees” and cause empty shelves in supermarkets as well as food shortages in schools, hospitals and prisons.

Earlier this month, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson indicated that he intends to pull his ministers out of Stormont within weeks if his demands over the protocol are not met.

He said that the decision was necessary as he feared negotiations between the EU and UK could be dragged out for years.

On Monday, Sinn Fein's Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill slammed the threat to collapse Stormont as “reckless” and “irresponsible”.

In a statement, Sir Jeffrey has also claimed the Northern Ireland Protocol has “trashed the Belfast Agreement” and has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnston to raise the matter during his visit to the United States.

“At the weekend Michel Barnier, just like the US President, repeated the falsehood that the Belfast Agreement is protected by the Protocol,” he said.

“The Protocol has trashed the Belfast Agreement. It has turned the carefully balanced relationships of north-south and east-west on their heads.”

He claimed that the Protocol was now costing Northern Ireland £850m a year, and that potential disruption to medical supplies was “utterly reprehensible and indefensible”.

He added that Northern Ireland’s political institutions would be “threatened by a failure to address this”.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has warned that post-Brexit issues in Northern Ireland “can’t go on forever” as ministers are deciding if they can tear up parts of the agreement with the EU.

He also insisted the UK was not “trying to stoke” the problems before meeting US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Mr Biden has repeatedly warned the UK not to let tensions around the Brexit deal damage the peace process in Northern Ireland.