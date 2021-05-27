Edwin Poots set to be confirmed as leader by party chiefs

All change: Edwin Poots is not expecting any opposition to his ratification as leader. Credit: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

The DUP executive will meet tonight to ratify the election of Edwin Poots as party leader.

There are conflicting reports on whether those who oppose the Agriculture Minister will voice their discontent, or even potentially challenge his succession.

A range of DUP sources said it was inconceivable that the executive would not ratify Mr Poots.

“This is a meeting to rubber-stamp his election,” one said. “The electoral college have made their choice.

"The election was conducted properly. It may have been close, but Edwin won and that has to be respected.” A politician who supported Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said they expected the socially distanced meeting, in a Belfast hotel, to run smoothly.

"The party needs to come together now, to unite and get ready for the challenges in the year ahead, including an Assembly election,” he said.

However, another source said: “Individuals who oppose Edwin Poots are talking of standing up and voicing their objections. Maybe they won’t do so on the night, maybe they will. You wouldn’t know where it could all go.”

The DUP’s 28 MLAs, eight MPs, peers and five representatives from each of its 17 constituency associations are eligible to attend.

Party insiders were not certain if Arlene Foster would be present.

One said she had completely come to terms with losing the leadership. She was entitled to be present and her “sense of fun” may lead her to show up, he added.

Mr Poots was elected DUP leader a fortnight ago by 19 votes to 17. It is understood that he will announce his shadow Executive on Tuesday.

His close colleague and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan, and North Antrim MLA and Policing Board member Mervyn Storey, are the front-runners to be First Minister.

The incoming DUP leader has been told he needs to reach out and ensure his ministerial team includes MLAs who supported Sir Jeffrey.

MLAs who backed Mr Poots - including Paul Frew, Michelle McIlveen, and new deputy leader Paula Bradley – have already been tipped as likely appointments.