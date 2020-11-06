Election 2020 Trump v Biden: How US votes break down on race, religion and gender

An overwhelming majority of the black population of America backed Joe Biden for the presidency, however, Donald Trump saw a significant growth in support from the Hispanic community.

Statistics also show he was significantly more popular with Protestants than Joe Biden while Catholics were evenly split between the two candidates, according to a major survey of the American electorate.

A total of 61% of Protestants backed Trump, while Catholics were almost equally divided between the President (50%) and the Democratic nominee (49%).

Trump secured more support among Muslims (35%) than he did among Jews (30%). He was most popular among white evangelical Christians with 81% backing him.

More than 110,000 people took part in the AP VoteCast nationwide survey carried out for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Trump was most popular among white voters (55%) and least popular among blacks, 90% of whom supported Biden. Although a clear majority of Hispanics backed the Democratic nominee, there was a significant growth of support among this group for Trump (35%).

Trump has traditionally been less popular with women and this trend continued with 52% of men supporting him compared to 44% of women.

Biden was overwhelmingly favoured by younger people with 61% of 18-29 year-olds backing him. Trump was most popular with the over-45s.

The Democratic nominee clearly won with college graduates – 56% to Trump’s 42%, but there were clear gender divisions.

The President was the choice of 52% of white college-educated men, while 59% of female white graduates favoured Biden.

Trump performed most strongly among white non-college educated men (64%) and white non-college educated women (60%).

Biden was more popular with the poorest and richest voters, although the survey didn’t show huge divisions according to income. The Democratic nominee was backed by 53% of those earning under $50,000 – the biggest section of voters - and 51% of those earning over $100,000.

Among middle-incomers earning $50,000-$100,000, Trump secured 50% support to Biden’s 48%.

Trump performed most strongly among those voters who rated the economy as the most important issue in the election – 81% backed him. Biden did best with those who said coronavirus was biggest issue – 73% supported him.

More than three-quarters of people said they had made up their minds about who they were supporting long ago, and had not been swayed by the election campaign. But of those who were influenced by it, most ended up supporting Trump.