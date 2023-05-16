Electioneering is child’s play for TUV candidate Stewart McEvoy as he welcomes baby son

While many candidates across Northern Ireland will be using the last few days of the election campaign to pound the streets in search of votes, one council hopeful has good reason to take a few baby steps back.

Lisburn South TUV candidate Stewart McEvoy will be taking a break from canvassing as he swaps knocking doors for changing nappies after he and his wife Thomasena welcomed a brand new arrival to their family.

Little Peter McEvoy was born at 3.33pm on Saturday, weighing in at a healthy 8lb 5oz.

Both mother and baby are doing well.

Stewart said baby Peter would now be his ‘first preference’.

“We are delighted to welcome Peter into the world and very thankful that both he and Mummy are doing so well. While this is our third child, it is the first time that nappies, bottles and baby wipes have battled for space in the house with election literature and posters!

“I would like to thank the many people who have expressed their best wishes since the birth and remembered us in prayer in recent days.”